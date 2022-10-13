Despite all the stock issues that have plagued the latest generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 has been such a huge success in the UK that the platform is the fourth fastest-selling console ever in the country, as Gamesindustry.biz reports.

The console is said to have matched the PlayStation 3’s sales rate, but has fallen behind the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii, which remains in the lead.

This all happened as the PS5 also recently surpassed the 2 million unit sales mark in the UK, which took 98 weeks and generated Sony £919 million, which is more than the roughly £200 million the PS4 achieved in the same sales.

As for where the Xbox Series consoles are in the country, exact sales figures are not given, but we can see in the table provided that the system has yet to break out of the top ten with 2 million units sold.