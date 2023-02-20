Layers of Fear (2023), a psychedelic horror game developed by Bloober Team and Anshar Studios ※ (Temporary translation, formerly known as: Layers of Fear)” released the latest promotional video, the official announcement that this work will be launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam / Epic Games Store) platforms in June this year. In addition, the official announcement, in response to the idea that many players like the name of the first-generation work, this work will be renamed from the original name “Layers of Fears” to “Layers of Fear”.

※ “Layers of Fear (2023)” was originally translated as “Layers of Fear (2022)”. In response to the official change of the game name to “Layers of Fear (2023)”, the tentative translation name was revised.

【Notice! The following videos contain restricted content such as violence or exposure, please do not watch if you are underage! 】

Layers of Fear (2023) is a first-person psychedelic horror game developed on Unreal Engine 5. This work is based on “Layers of Fear”, its DLC “Layers of Fear: Inheritance” and “Layers of Fear 2”, adding new storylines and game mechanics, which will connect the storylines of the series. In “Layers of Fear (2023)”, in addition to bringing game content similar to the original, a new DLC “Last Notes ( The Final Note). In this DLC, it will be presented from the perspective of the artist’s wife, the protagonist of “Layers of Fear”. The team hopes to let players understand the character’s behavior better and change their perception of the artist. See also JLab Go Talk USB Microphone｜Lightweight and portable, cardioid/omnidirectional dual radio mode is very clear The official pointed out that this work supports ray tracing, HDR effects and 4K resolution. The team also uses the Lumen system to provide players with the most immersive and visceral horror experience. In addition, the official title of “Layers of Fear (2023)” was originally “Layers of Fears”, which means that compared with the original work, the new work has added a new storyline and so on. However, the team decided to change the name of the game to “Layers of Fear” after receiving feedback from many players that they preferred the original title.

“Layers of Fear (2023)” is scheduled to be launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam / Epic Games Store) platforms in June this year.

“Layers of Fear” and all logos, characters, names, and related indicia are TM & © 2022 Bloober Team S.A. All Rights Reserved.

“Layers of Fear” (2023) game co-developed by Bloober Team S.A. and Anshar Studios S.A. Bloober Team is a registered trademark of Bloober Team S.A. (Inc.) in US and/or other countries. “Layers of Fear” (2023) game published and distributed by Bloober Team S.A. All rights reserved.

“Layers of Fear” (2023) uses the Unreal® Engine. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere.

Unreal® Engine, ©1998 – 2022, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved.

All other copyrights and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Unless otherwise indicated, the completed “Layers of Fear” (2023) game is the property of Bloober Team S.A.

Reproduction, modification, storage in a retrieval system or retransmission, in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical or otherwise, for any purpose, is strictly prohibited without prior written permission.