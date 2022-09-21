HOOK, an independent game publishing brand recently established by global game publisher Digital Bros, and Polish developer Duality Games released a promotional trailer for the new game “Unholy” at the Tokyo Game Show earlier, providing players with a new first-person perspective A psychological horror experience, the game is planned for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

“Trickster Door” tells the story of a young child who goes missing in a poor, unpopular post-Soviet town. Through exploration, puzzle solving, and innovative combat mechanics, players will travel through reality and twisted “secret doors” and uncover terrifying truths.

Head over to YouTube now to watch the latest game trailer Game Features Two parallel worlds are waiting for you to explore. On one side is the cold gray concrete jungle of a realistic post-Soviet Eastern European town, and on the other is the twisted and twisted world of the Sorcerer, a grotesque society ruled by coercive servants of evil gods.

Created by well-known dark artist Tomasz Strzałkowski (Founder and Art Director of Duality Games), the captivating dark visual effects paired with a dark and bleak narrative bring players a mind-blowing horror experience.

A unique gameplay experience that combines careful exploration, engaging puzzle solving and stealth, and innovative shooting action.

Innovative combat system. Make good use of the four emotions: anger, fear, sadness, and desire to interact with the environment (destroy obstacles, activate mechanisms, overload circuits, illuminate the way, etc.), or try to confuse, lure, or even hurt enemies.

mask! In the desecrated world, everyone hides behind a mask. These two sides represent life and death. Build your own mask to gain new skills and power ups, or switch to another mask to sneak in, trick your foes, and disguise yourself as your opponent. See also Google will set up more development teams in Asia to create customized services for different local cultures and customs- mashdigi-technology, new products, anecdotes, trends Devious Door will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam in 2023, and players can instantly add the game to their Steam wishlist.