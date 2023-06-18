The psychological horror game “Unholy” is confirmed to be launched in July and will participate in the Steam New Product Festival

HOOK, an independent game publishing brand under the global game publisher Digital Bros, and Polish developer Duality Games announced that their first-person psychological horror game “Unholy” will be available on the PC platform on July 20. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will follow later.

Horror game lovers can now experience the demo version of “Sly Gate” on Steam. “Sly Gate” Demo had the honor to participate in the new product festival held on Steam from June 19th to 26th, and the protagonist Dorothea traveled through two parallel worlds to find the truth about her son’s disappearance, and faced the horror together.

“The Door” is about a young child who goes missing in an impoverished, unwelcoming post-Soviet town. Through exploration, puzzle solving, and innovative combat mechanics, players will travel through reality and twisted “trick doors” and uncover terrifying truths. Features of the game “Tricky Gate” Two parallel worlds are waiting for you to explore. On one side is the realistic cold gray concrete jungle of Eastern European towns in the post-Soviet era, and on the other side is the weird and twisted world of treacherous doors, a weird society ruled by servants of evil gods.

Renowned dark artist Tomasz Strzałkowski (Founder and Art Director of Duality Games) created captivating dark visual effects and a deep and gloomy narrative, bringing players a terrifying experience that shocks the soul.

A unique gameplay experience that combines careful exploration, engaging puzzle-solving and stealth, and innovative shoot-em-up action.

Revolutionary combat system. Make good use of the four emotions: Anger, Fear, Sadness, and Desire to interact with the environment (destroying obstacles, activating traps, overloading circuits, lighting the way, etc.), or trying to confuse, seduce, or even injure enemies.

mask! In the profane world, everyone hides behind a mask. These two sides represent life and death. Forge your own mask to gain new abilities and upgrade abilities, or switch to another mask to infiltrate, trick your enemies, and pretend to be your opponent. "Sly Gate" will be the first to log on to PC on July 20 and will be launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later. Players can now add the game to their Steam wishlist.