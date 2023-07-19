The quietest mechanical keyboard tested so far! EPOMAKER RT100

If you look beyond the big keyboard manufacturers, you will find many exciting manufacturers, some of whom build fantastic keyboards.

But is an “awesome” keyboard that important? Certainly not for everyone, but if you write a lot or are an avid gamer, then maybe it is!

One of the biggest insider tips here is EPOMAKER, at least if you can get by with the US keyboard layout.

One of the most exciting keyboards from EPOMAKER is the RT100. This should convince with a fantastic typing feel, as well as a small display.

But does this work? Is the RT100 really such a good keyboard that it’s worth ordering from Asia and using the US layout? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to EPOMAKER for making the RT100 available for this test.

EPOMAKER relies on a somewhat unusual “retro” design for the RT100. This primarily affects the colors of the keyboard.

EPOMAKER offers the RT100 in a lighter grey/brown as well as a darker grey. The lighter grey/brown in particular offers a lot of retro feeling, but this is of course a matter of taste.

EPOMAKER relies entirely on plastic on the outside of the RT100. However, the keyboard still seems very stable and solid.

Fortunately, the keyboard gives you the choice of how you want to connect it to your PC. You can connect them in the classic way via USB C or you can use the included 2.4Ghz USB adapter or even Bluetooth for a wired connection.

Also included is a small “display”. This is really very small and can optionally be attached to the keyboard.

Hot swappable, of course

On keyboards from Corsair, Razer, Logitech, etc., the buttons are usually permanently installed. You have to live with what the manufacturer builds for you.

This is not the case with the EPOMAKER RT100! You can simply pull out the buttons with an enclosed tool and exchange them for others.

Great if you want to try something different or if a button breaks.

The keyboard accepts all common mechanical buttons with 3 or 5 pins.

95% English layout with number pad

Certainly the biggest obstacle with this keyboard is the layout. The EPOMAKER RT100 is currently only available with an English layout. Accordingly, there is no “ÜÖÄ” etc. on the keyboard. You can write ÜÖÄ etc., the keys are there, just not labeled correctly.

Otherwise I really like the layout! So we have a “big” keyboard with F keys and a number pad. However, EPOMAKER omits the extra keys between the normal keypad and the number pad on the RT100.

This makes the keyboard a bit narrower and more compact, but functionally it’s still pretty much optimal.

I like this layout very much, especially in productive use!

The buttons

With the EPOMAKER RT100 you can choose from 5 different buttons:

Epomaker Sea Salt Silent Switch

Epomaker Wisteria Switch

Gateron Pro Yellow

Epomaker Flamingo Switch

Epomaker Budgerigar Switch

Typ

resistance

trigger point

Total distance

Epomaker Sea Salt Silent Switch

Linear

60 gf

2.0 mm

4.0 mm

Epomaker Wisteria Switch

Linear

45 gf

2.0 mm

3.1 mm

Gateron Pro Yellow

Linear

50 gf

2.0 mm

4.0 mm

Epomaker Flamingo Switch

Linear

47 gf

1.5 mm

3.8 mm

Epomaker Budgerigar Switch

Tactile

47 gf

2.0 mm

3.8 mm

We have various linear buttons and one tactile button. Unfortunately I can’t say much about most of these buttons, apart from what I can read from the technical data.

So my RT100 is delivered with the Epomaker Sea Salt Silent Switch and I know the Gateron Pro Yellow.

The Gateron Pro Yellow are quite boring but good buttons. These are practically Cherry MX Reds in characteristics and quality.

The Epomaker Sea Salt Silent are, as the name suggests, a “silent” switch, which is optimized for typing as quietly as possible. The button is made of nylon with a POM stem, greased from the factory and equipped with an optimized spring.

And yes, this means that the keystroke is extremely quiet, more about that in a moment.

The feeling of typing

I’ve never typed on a mechanical keyboard like the EPOMAKER RT100! The keyboard is extremely cushioned and quiet!

The keystrokes only have a very slight “pop” sound! This makes it very interesting to type on the keyboard. This makes it look incredibly valuable, rich and massive. In comparison, my GMMK Pro literally “rattles” and run-of-the-mill keyboards like those from Corsair, Logitech and Co just sound cheap.

In addition, typing on the keyboard is quite relaxed because of this, since the keys’ stroke is quite soft thanks to the buttons and the somewhat spring-loaded case. This makes typing less tiring, even if the resistance of the buttons is slightly higher at 60gf.

In return, however, the attack is of course less “full”. If you expect this “typewriter feeling” from a mechanical keyboard, then you’ve come to the wrong place!

The keys on the keyboard are precise, run wonderfully soft and smooth, but the keyboard feels quite soft when typing.

The large keys are properly stabilized and especially enter, backspace, etc. are also wonderfully quiet and muffled. The space bar is a bit louder, but still has a very warm sound.

I would recommend the EPOMAKER RT100 primarily for “work”. When gaming, I prefer keyboards with a slightly harder stroke.

However, if you are a streamer and want something mechanical that is as quiet as possible, then you have come to the right place! This is by far the quietest mechanical keyboard I’ve laid my hands on.

the display

Certainly an interesting gimmick is the small display, which is qualitatively much better than I would have expected!

The display can show you the following information:

Time Date Battery level Keyboard Temperature (doesn’t work for me) CPU load Any picture or GIF

RGB?

In principle, the EPOMAKER RT100 has RGB lighting which you can control via the software or directly on the keyboard.

However, the key caps are not translucent and “bright” colors in particular look a bit out of place on the keyboard.

Conclusion

The EPOMAKER RT100 is the quietest and most extraordinary keyboard I have ever had my hands on.

The heavily insulated housing of the RT100 + the Sea Salt Silent Switches ensure an absolutely exceptional typing experience! The keyboard is super quiet and “soft” when typing.

This also makes it feel very valuable and noble. Especially in direct comparison to run-of-the-mill mechanical keyboards. Only if you like the “hard” typing feel, then this is not the right keyboard for you.

Of course, the design is also a matter of taste. There are plus points again for the small display. This is not extremely helpful but shows you some interesting basic information such as time, date, battery level, etc.

Battery status is also an important point, because you can also operate the keyboard wirelessly via USB receiver or Bluetooth!

In short, are you looking for a high-quality and quiet mechanical keyboard and can you live with the US layout? Then I can absolutely recommend the EPOMAKER RT100!

