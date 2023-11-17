The race for the “Holy Grail”

Xiaoxi He is research director at market researcher IDTechEx. In this guest article she looks at the market and developments surrounding the solid-state battery, which is often viewed as the “Holy Grail” of mobility.

Toyota’s July 2023 announcement of a “technological breakthrough” to solve durability issues and a “materials solution” for a solid-state battery (SSB) for electric cars has sparked another wave of interest in SSBs , in addition to the continuous efforts of companies such as BMW, CATL, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Panasonic, Samsung, Volkswagen, etc.

SSBs have acquired strategic importance in several countries and regions. For example, Germany has committed 1 billion euros to support a consortium that wants to produce battery cells for electric cars and plans to fund a research facility to develop next-generation solid-state batteries. In the UK, the 30-month PowerDrive Line collaborative project is developing a lithium-based solid-state battery for electric cars and PHEVs and setting up a pre-pilot line for this SSB cell technology.

The Japanese government has established the Consortium for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology and Evaluation Center (Libtec) to advance solid-state battery research. In South Korea, the three largest battery manufacturers SK Innovation, LG Chem and Samsung SDI are promoting joint research into next-generation batteries, including solid-state batteries. U.S. SSB companies have attracted investment from global battery suppliers, automakers, and venture capitalists, and progress is continually being reported.

By replacing the flammable organic liquid electrolyte with a solid state electrolyte (SSE), SSBs enable improved safety and abuse tolerance. The SSE can also be paired with a lithium metal anode and a high voltage cathode, resulting in potentially higher energy density. The special properties of SSBs allow them to be connected in series and parallel within a cell, resulting in flexible packaging designs. In addition, the innovative packaging design enables higher assembly efficiency, which can further increase energy density and reduce system-level costs.

The advantages of solid-state batteries. Source: IDTechEx

The unique advantages have led to SSB being pursued by academic researchers, battery developers, automotive OEMs, investors, materials and component suppliers. Furthermore, conventional Li-ion battery manufacturing has traditionally been dominated by East Asian countries, with notable contributions from Japan, China and South Korea. However, a significant shift is underway as the United States and various European countries enter the race and shift value creation away from East Asia, with a strategic focus on building battery factories closer to application markets.

This evolving landscape is characterized by the exploration of new materials and components and the re-evaluation of manufacturing processes. This has the potential to reorganize the battery supply chain. From both a technological and economic perspective, the development of SSBs has proven to be part of the next generation battery strategy. It has developed into a global endeavor characterized by regional interests and significant government support. New materials, components, systems, manufacturing processes and know-how offer new possibilities.

The main suppliers of solid-state batteries worldwide. Source: IDTechEx

Commercialization of SSBs

Polymer-based SSBs are already available on the market, such as: B. the Daimler eCitaro. Semi/hybrid/pseudo SSBs are in testing, with samples being continually tested for OEMs. In the meantime, ceramic-based solid-state batteries (ASSBs) remain firmly in the realm of development work. Most of the commercialized SSBs and those coming to market soon are hybrid semi-solid batteries, meaning they may contain small amounts of liquid or gel. Strictly speaking, they are not solid-state batteries (ASSBs). From the end user’s perspective, he doesn’t care what technology is used, as long as the batteries have the characteristics he needs. Therefore, semi-solid technologies can represent a good transition between the already commercialized polymer-based SSB technology and the future sulfide-based SSB technology. As technologies become more sophisticated, we can seamlessly transition to ASSBs.

SSB battery technology development plan. Source: IDTechEx

As the largest potential market, the automotive industry is the target for almost all SSB providers. Meanwhile, niche applications that require more abuse tolerance and are less price sensitive may be the low-hanging fruit for SSBs.

Size of the addressable market for solid-state batteries. Source: IDTechEx

Further efforts to commercialize SSB

Toyota’s announcement once again underscores the importance of continued material development. Therefore, further material investigations, device optimizations and mechanisms of battery degradation are required. In the meantime, development focus should also be placed on cell validation and system design. Examples include cell-to-pack (CTP), thermal management systems and mechanical designs.

CTP is not a new concept and can be found in designs based on Li-ion batteries, such as BYD’s Blade battery and CATL’s CTP designs. The CTP concept will gain traction due to better safety and the possibility of bipolar stacking of SSB cells. Battery safety means more flexible pack design and fewer electronics and components used in the battery modules/packs. Thus, the bipolar design allows for tighter packaging and higher energy density, resulting in potentially higher energy density and comparable system-level costs.

The thermal management system cannot be turned off on SSBs, but it can be operated to target other safe operating ranges. Therefore, the ideal temperature for SSBs may differ from that for Li-ion batteries.

In addition, further efforts need to be made to improve plant utilization, factory space, supply chain setup and improve production performance.

