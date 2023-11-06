The Ranges library in C++20: Further design decisions

In the interest of performance, there are some special features of the Ranges library in C++20. These design decisions have consequences: problems with cache and consistency.

Advertisement

Rainer Grimm has been working as a software architect, team and training manager for many years. He enjoys writing articles on the programming languages ​​C++, Python and Haskell, but also enjoys speaking frequently at specialist conferences. On his blog Modern C++ he deals intensively with his passion C++.

Here’s a quick reminder. In my last article, “The Ranges Library in C++20: Design Decisions”, I presented this possible implementation of std::ranges::filter_view:

if constexpr (!ranges::forward_range )

return /* iterator */{*this, ranges::find_if(base_, std::ref(*pred_))};

else

{

if (!begin_.has_value())

begin_ = ranges::find_if(base_, std::ref(*pred_)); // caching

return /* iterator */{*this, begin_.value())};

}

The most important observation is that the begin iterator is cached for subsequent calls. This caching has two interesting consequences:

You may not use a view in changed areas and you may not copy a view.

Or put positively: You have to use views directly after defining them.

There are even more important design decisions.

Constancy

A view’s member function can cache the position. This implies the following points:

A function that accepts any view should accept it via universal reference and reading two views at the same time can lead to a data race.

First I would like to address the first point.

Take any views using universal reference

The printElements function accepts its view via universal reference.

void printElements(std::ranges::input_range auto&& rang) {

for (int i: rang) {

std::cout << i << " "; } std::cout << 'n'; }

printElements accepts its argument via universal reference. Accepting them by lvalue reference or as a value has negative consequences.

Accepting the argument by constant lvalue reference fails because the view’s implicit begin call can change the argument. On the contrary, a non-const lvalue reference cannot handle an rvalue.

However, accepting the argument as a value can invalidate the cache.

Reading views at the same time can be a data race

The following program illustrates the view concurrency problem:

// dataRaceRanges.cpp

#include

#include

#include

#include #include

int main() {

std::vector vec(1’000);

std::iota(vec.begin(), vec.end(), 0);

auto first5Vector = vec | std::views::filter([](auto v) { return v > 0; })

| std::views::take(5);

std::jthread thr1([&first5Vector]{

for (int i: first5Vector) {

std::cout << i << " "; } }); for (int i: first5Vector) { std::cout << i << " "; } std::cout << "nn"; }

In the program dataRaceRanges.cpp I iterate through a view twice at the same time without changing it. First I iterate in the std::jthread thr1 and then in the main function. This is a data race because both iterations implicitly use the member function begin, which can cache the position. ThreadSanitizer exposes this data race and complains about a previous write on line 24: std::cout << i << " ";

In contrast, iterating through a classic container like std::vector is thread-safe. There is another difference between classic containers and views.

Propagation of constancy

Classic containers model deep constancy. They pass them on to their elements. This means that it is impossible to change elements of a constant container.

// constPropagationContainer.cpp

#include

#include

template

void modifyConstRange(const T& cont) {

cont[0] = 5;

}

int main() {

std::vector myVec{1, 2, 3, 4, 5};

modifyConstRange(myVec); // ERROR

}

Calling modifyConstRange(myVec) causes a compile-time error.

In contrast, views model flat constancy. They do not pass them on to their elements. The elements can therefore still be changed.

// constPropagationViews.cpp

#include

#include

#include

template

void modifyConstRange(const T& cont) {

cont[0] = 5;

}

int main() {

std::vector myVec{1, 2, 3, 4, 5};

modifyConstRange(std::views::all(myVec)); // OK

}

The modifyConstRange(std::views::all(myVec)) call is fine.

What’s next?

Coroutines are probably the most demanding component of C++20. My next article is a guest post by Dian-Lun Lin. He will give a brief introduction to coroutines and illustrate his idea using a simple scheduler that manages tasks. (rme)

To home page

Share this: Facebook

X

