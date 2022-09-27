Intel announced the launch of the 13th-generation Core series processors code-named “Raptor Lake” that maintain the Intel 7 process. It will be the first to launch desktop processors belonging to the S series this year, and will also launch the U series, P series, and H-series and HX-series mobile processors.

Continuing the code-named “Alder Lake” and the 12th-generation Core series processors launched last year, the 13th-generation Core series processors code-named “Raptor Lake” are launched this time, also maintaining the Intel 7 process, as well as the P Core performance core and E Core energy saving Heterogeneous design at the core.

Therefore, many people believe that the 13th-generation Core series processors launched this year are actually only a small update of the 12th-generation Core series processors launched last year, and it is expected to wait until the subsequent launch of the codenames “Meteor Lake” and “Arrow Lake” The new processor will have more obvious changes.

In the 13th-generation Core series processors code-named “Raptor Lake”, the maximum operating clock of the P Core performance core has been raised again to 5.8GHz, and the number of E Core energy-saving cores has been increased, from the previous maximum of 16 cores. Up to the current 24 cores, and corresponding to a maximum of 32 sets of thread designs.

In addition, in line with the adjustment of the computing core, the processor also changed the L2 cache memory this time. The L2 cache memory corresponding to each group of P Core performance cores was increased to 2MB, and the corresponding part of each group of E Core energy-saving core clusters was increased. Up to 4MB, the single-core computing performance can be increased by 15%, and the multi-core computing performance can be increased by 41%, and the L3 external memory capacity and the cache memory transmission bandwidth can be further increased, thereby increasing the processor’s performance. Execution efficiency with more operations.

In addition to improving the computing performance of the highest-level specification processors, Intel has also improved the mainstream Core i5 specification design in the 13th generation Core series processors, adding 6 sets of P Core performance cores and 8 sets of E Core energy-saving cores, and The combination option of 6 sets of P Core performance cores and 4 sets of E Core energy-saving cores improves the computing performance of most mainstream application models.

As for the motherboard, it corresponds to the Intel 700 series chipset. The Z790 chipset further improves the PCIe 4.0 control performance. It also natively supports PCIe 5.0 and supports DDR-5600 memory modules. In response to market demand, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 is added. 20Gbps connection specification, others also support Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E wireless network connection specification.

Through the Intel Speed ​​Optimizer software adjustment, you can further set the operating mode of the processor core and memory, so as to exert the performance of overclocking, and even complete overclocking with one click.

Intel is expected to launch three processors, Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K, all of which have a maximum operating clock of 5GHz or more, and integrate Intel UHD Graphics 770 internal display.

Among them, the maximum operating clock of Core i9-13900K can reach 5.8GHz, and the total number of cores can reach 24 cores (a total increase of 8 cores). 4 cores), while the Core i5-13600K has a maximum operating clock of 5.1GHz and a total of 14 cores (4 cores in total).

In addition to the aforementioned three processors, Intel’s first 13th-generation Core series desktop processors also include the Core i9-13900KF, Core i7-13700KF and Core i5-13600KF without integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770 graphics.

In terms of suggested price, the Core i9-13900K will be sold at a suggested price of $589, the Core i9-13900KF will be priced at $564, and the Core i7-13700K will be priced at $409, and the Core i7-13700KF will be priced at $589. $384, as for the Core i5-13600K at $319 and the Core i5-13600KF at $294.

The processor announced this time is expected to go on sale on October 20.

Compared with the Core i9-12900K launched last year and the Ryzen 9 5950X processor launched by AMD, Intel emphasizes that the Core i9-13900K can bring higher game performance, especially in “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remake” (Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered) is 58% more efficient than the Ryzen 9 5950X processor.

In terms of frames per second, the display performance has been significantly improved, and it has won awards from Creative Assembly, the game developer who developed “All Forces: Warhammer”, and Activision Blizzard, who created the new version of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2”. Created games such as “Ara: History Untold” and recognized by Oxide Games, which cooperates with AMD on cloud game graphics technology.

At the same time, for the performance part of content creation applications, Intel emphasizes that the Core i9-13900K processor can drive a performance improvement of 33% to 69% compared to competitors.

Based on the Core i9-12900K processor launched last year, when creators use software tools such as Adobe Photoshop and Media Encoder to process image content, the execution efficiency can be improved by about 27%. When using Blender and Unrel Engine for game scene rendering, It can also improve the execution efficiency by 34%, thereby meeting more creative needs.

