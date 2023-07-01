The Rarity and Value of the Original 4GB iPhone Continues to Rise

Title: The Original iPhone 4GB Model Surging in Value, Expected to Fetch Up to $100,000 at Auction

Subtitle: Apple fans flock to secure rare 4GB version as it becomes highly sought after in the market

Apple’s original iPhone continues to skyrocket in value, with the classic 4GB model now commanding substantial prices. Just months after a record-breaking auction sale of $63,000, another seller is hoping to achieve a staggering $100,000 for the same 2007 model. However, what sets this particular iPhone apart is its 4GB storage capacity, making it even rarer among collectors.

According to auction site LCG Auctions, the original iPhone was initially offered with either 4GB or 8GB storage options upon its release on June 29, 2007. However, due to the overwhelming popularity of the 8GB variant, Apple eventually discontinued the 4GB version and later introduced a 16GB model. This scarcity has only increased the desirability and value of the fully sealed first-generation iPhones that have recently surfaced.

Mark Montero, the founder of LCG Auctions, anticipates the 4GB model to fetch a record-breaking price, stating that it is likely 20 times rarer than its 8GB counterpart. Montero explains that despite extensive media exposure and numerous contacts with consumers claiming to possess original factory-sealed iPhones, this is the only such 4GB version discovered to date.

In its debut year, the 4GB iPhone sold for $499, while the 8GB version retailed for $599. Alongside its innovative memory and touchscreen capabilities, the iPhone offered a 2-megapixel camera and web browsing functionality, making it a groundbreaking device for its time.

The upcoming auction is set to feature other original iPhones, marking it as the first public auction to offer all three iterations of the first edition iPhone. Attendees with deep pockets and a passion for Apple products will have the opportunity to bid on a factory-sealed 8GB model and a 16GB model.

Apple enthusiasts can participate in the auction for this rare gem from June 30 to July 16, with high expectations for the final bids. While some may pay any amount for the rarest original iPhone, most eagerly anticipate the release of iPhone 15, which recent reports suggest will bring astonishing new features.

As the legacy of Apple’s iconic device continues to captivate collectors and technology enthusiasts alike, the value of these early iterations serves as a reminder of the iPhone’s enduring impact on the world of smartphones.

Join the conversation and stay tuned for further developments in the world of Apple and iPhone auctions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

