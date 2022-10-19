American telecommunications company Verizon announced its partnership with Razer last month to launch the Edge 5G portable game console. At the RazerCon 2022 held recently, Razer officially announced the relevant information of the Edge 5G, including specifications and listing arrangements. It turns out that in addition to the Edge 5G version listed through Verizon, there is also a Wi-Fi version, which will also be available in early 2023, but the price has not been disclosed.

The Razer Edge 5G consists of a small Android tablet and a pair of detachable Kishi V2 Pro gaming controllers. The tablet itself features a 2,400 x 1,080-resolution 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 processor. , 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, built-in 5,000mAh battery, and has a 3.5mm headphone jack and haptic feedback.

Razer said that the Edge 5G will support over a thousand games at launch. Players can play a large number of Android games, and can also use Epic Games, Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Nvidia GeForce gaming platforms, and can play through Steam Link, Moonlight , Parsec and other services to play PC games.

Data and image source: XDA

unwire.hk Mewe page: https://mewe.com/p/unwirehk

Latest Videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=