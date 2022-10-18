Home Technology The Razer Edge handheld game console featuring 5G is released, and the tablet + controller is combined to attack | 4Gamers
Razer’s annual event “Razer Con 2022” was held on the 15th local time in California, unveiling the new Razer Edge, the world‘s first 5G handheld cloud gaming console.

The Razer Edge is basically a 6.8-inch tablet that becomes complete with the included Kishi V2 Pro mobile controller.

Razer Edge is powered by Android platform. In addition to Google Play, it also has built-in Epic Games, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and NVIDIA GeForce Now. If necessary, it can also be connected to Steam Link, Moonlight, and Parasec remote control.

razer-edge_cloud-gaming

This time, Razer Edge has released two styles of Wi-Fi and 5G in a row, but currently only the price of Wi-Fi comes first, and the rest will have to wait.

Wi-Fi is almost the same as the 5G version, except for the use of eSIM, support for Sub 6 and mmWave 5G, and the choice of Boomcloud 360 sound technology.

The Razer Edge is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS3.1 storage, and supports up to a MicroSD 2TB memory card. The display uses a 6.8-inch FHD AMOLED display with 2400x 1080 resolution and 144Hz update frequency.

If you’re interested and know how to ship it back, the Razer North America website is open for pre-order with a $5 pre-order deposit (web link).

Razer Edge 5G Razer Edge Founders Edition Razer Edge Wi-Fi
official price Price to be determined $499.99
(equivalent to about NT$16,000)		 $399.99
(equivalent to about NT$12.800)
processor Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1
monitor 6.8 吋 FHD 2400×1080 AMOLED 144Hz
Memory 8GB LPDDR5
storage space 128GB（UFS 3.1）
Support MicroSD expansion (maximum 2TB)
trumpet Two-way horn
2 digital microphones
Boomcloud360		 Two-way horn
2 digital microphones
THX Spatial Audio
front lens 5 million pixels
[email protected]
Battery 5,000mAh
connect Wi-Fi 6E
5G with eSIM
Bluetooth 5.2
USB Type C
3.5mm headphone jack		 Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
USB Type C
3.5mm headphone jack
network Sub 6、mmWave
LTE、UMTS、Global LTE、LTE Cat 22
size 260 x 85 x 11mm
weight 264 g (tablet)
401 grams (tablet + control)
controller USB-C powered
2 analog sticks
8 buttons
1 set of D-Pad
2 trigger buttons
LB、RB
2 programmable buttons
Razer HyperSense Technology
package contents Razer Edge 5G
Razer Kishi V2 Pro		 Razer Edge Wi-Fi
Razer Kishi V2 Pro
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless（2021）		 Razer Edge Wi-Fi
Razer Kishi V2 Pro
Razer Con 2022 Full VOD

