“They arrested him! Long last!”. In Italy, it is just before one in the morning when news arrives of the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the 31-year-old behind the $30 billion crash of Ftx, the former second largest cryptocurrency platform in the world. Reactions immediately arrive on the Telegram channel of Ftx investors: “In jail! Then the damage”, attacks Federico.

“It was more useful on the loose. And in any case, this does not mean that we will get our money back ”. The group has 3,278 members. It is the largest in Europe linked to Ftx. There are those who rejoice, those who insult the entrepreneur who had deluded everyone that his platform was there to distribute the new wealth created by digital assets. “Godo”. “Let’s hope they put him in solitary confinement” writes another user behind an acronym. But it is ephemeral pleasure. That takes the time to realize that little or nothing changes this stop. At least for now.

Ftx: big investors appear. Millions, even from Italy

Mario Garofano is the entrepreneur and investor of Ftx who first created the group, then a committee which with the help of lawyers is trying to move on several levels between Italy, Europe, the United States and the Bahamas to recover part of the money: “Not it’s easy, but for us it’s still a significant day. We are structuring a reporting platform that is respectful of the GDPR (the European law on privacy, ed)”.

The calls for help arrive. And they kind of mirror the population of these investors. “Compared to a month ago, we had the first contacts with large investors,” he says. The big investors. Those who put a lot of money into Ftx. “Some of them had millions in cryptocurrencies on Ftx”. Millions? “Yes, millions. Even two or three. I’m about ten. Only they, and only those who have contacted us anonymously for now, would have blocked at least 30 million euros ”, he adds.

There are 3,500 small investors. But with much lower volumes

To these are added the little ones. 3,500 people. Perhaps 4,000 Italians involved. According to Garofano together they reach a tenth of the value of the largest investors. “Maybe a couple of million there, but many have such low exposure that I don’t think they’ll take any action to get the money back. The legal costs are likely to be higher”.

The crypto world rather than creating new distances has reiterated the old ones: old rich and new rich mixing; old small retailers who are the new small retailers. Like Diego, this too, like everyone else, is a fantasy name: “I’m 25 and I’m an off-site student who doesn’t work. I arrange with the trades and scholarships. I had just 5k (5,000 euros, ed). I no longer have a euro aside. Luckily mom is here”.

He made the confession in a dialogue with Domenico Bacci, head of Siti, the union that filed a complaint with Consob against Ftx. “The arrest of Bankman-Fried is not good news for us. We wanted him to remain free to answer for what he did ”, comments Bacci.

"I'm a student and I lost everything. Luckily mom is here"

Questions come to him. Like that of Gaia: “I had invested everything, 2/3 (thousand euros) between Bitcoin and Ethreum, the rest in coins (crypto with a much lower value). Do I have any hope?”. Difficult to answer them. Marco tries, trying to dampen new crypto phenomena that promise easy earnings: “Forget this sector while it’s rotten (and it doesn’t necessarily get better). Otherwise, in a month you’ll find yourself in another group like this”. In these hours, the doubt between them is that now the next step could be the collapse of Binance. Not only among them, there are rumors that are circulating almost everywhere on social networks. Rumors at the moment, nothing else.

Scrolling through the chat, you come across a poll. It’s from a few days ago. Internal to the group itself. He is asked to state how much was invested in the Bankman-Fried platform. About twenty respond: the result is a plastic representation of everyone’s stories. Sergio: “I had 3,000 euros at the time of the theft, I don’t know if I’ll get it back”. Paris: “I lost 10,000 euros. And I’m not rich.” Mattia: “11 thousand euros. And I don’t give a damn about the lost money. They do it again, for me it’s a life lesson”. Luca: “I had about 75,000. And years of sacrifices”. Of which there is nothing left.