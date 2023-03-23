Subsequently, the increase in connected applications and data traffic directed the choices towards the concept of distributed IT infrastructure based on hybrid cloud, i.e. an infrastructure that does not only use the services made available by public cloud providers, but which also relies on other data centers distributed throughout the territory – edge computing – to reduce latency and increase the operational reliability of its IT infrastructure. Today a company sets up its digital transformation on a certain number of data centers where the physical distance from the operational locations also matters. Especially for certain vertical markets, it is advisable, if not necessary, to be able to count on a proximity data center. And that’s why Edge Computing and local data centers are gaining interest today.





In certain contexts such as the manufacturing industry, healthcare, the financial sector, a distributed IT infrastructure is a key factor in enabling digital transformation. There are various reasons for opting for a proximity component of the infrastructure. First of all, there is a question related to data transfer speed, or latency, in order to improve the user experience and/or make real-time processes more reliable. Then there is the need to meet regulations involving the management and security of corporate data and information, whose exact physical location must be known.

Being able to count on data processing and archiving in the places where they are generated, thanks to Edge Computing, can be fundamental, for example for innovative applications, such as: smart manufacturing based on the industrial Internet of Things, Smart Cities, retail applications and use cases driven by the development of 5G.





Proximity data center is better

Ultimately, today all new digital transformation projects involve the use of distributed structures, at least one of which is proximity. And the ultimate goal remains clear: to ensure resilience and reliability of application services and data protection. In creating the new architecture, however, the impact of the structures in terms of social and environmental sustainability must also be taken into account. And if it is possible to convert an old proprietary data center to a private cloud, it is better, because the investment is protected and it is “sustainable”.

The conversion of an existing data center, or the introduction of an IT infrastructure in a “delicate” context, for example a historical place with architectural constraints, therefore becomes a particular challenge for those involved in the construction of a data center infrastructure such as Schneider Electric.

Thanks to the experience and leadership in the field of power supply and energy management for technological infrastructures, Schneider Electric can also have its say when it comes to the design of the physical structure of a data center, or its updating, always in full compliance with the principles of sustainability and being able to satisfy even the most particular needs.





The solutions: from the prefabricated Data Center to EcoStruxure Micro Data Center

Prefabricated modular data centers are pre-engineered, pre-integrated and pre-tested solutions in the factory, designed to deploy IT in contexts where there is no suitable premises, or where there is a need to significantly simplify implementation phases and reduce implementation risks. An interesting example is the prefabricated Data Center serving the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, ​​built by Schneider Electric to meet the particular needs of such a “delicate” site.

These solutions, part of the Schneider Electric offer portfolio, provide a ready-to-use container data center, including all the necessary infrastructural elements as well as the necessary management software.





However, if you have indoor environments and you need to install a small number of IT cabinets inside them, Schneider Electric is able to offer, as an alternative, the solution called EcoStruxure Micro Data Center, including everything it serves outside the compute (server), storage and networking components. EcoStruxure Micro Data Center includes pre-integrated, highly configurable rack cabinets equipped with power continuity systems, cooling systems, security systems and remote monitoring via On-Premise or Cloud-Based software.

Thanks to its flexibility, the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center can be useful to address the needs of different application contexts in Edge Computing and to adapt to different types of environments.





In particular, the Micro Data Centers of the S Series are designed for controlled environments, which are created to host IT equipment. The C series, on the other hand, was created for semi-controlled environments and with constraints related to low noise and the aesthetic aspect of the cabinets. Finally, the R series is dedicated to uncontrolled environments, which are not designed to house IT equipment, and where a high degree of physical safety and thermal insulation is required.

Opting for an EcoStruxure Micro Data Center is a choice that has several advantages. In particular, the standardization of the model guarantees reduced design times by reducing errors in matching and choosing compatible components, and a lower risk of human error, since fewer people are needed for installation and configuration. Furthermore, being able to count on pre-assembled units means that ready-to-use solutions are available for operation upon delivery without delay.

And finally, Schneider Electric data center solutions guarantee maximum sustainability: by requesting a single shipment, there will be a minor impact on the reduction of Scope 3 emissions. And, as mentioned, the general impact of an infrastructure of this type , is really the minimum possible.