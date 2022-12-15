Avatar is back in the cinema, the first data from the box offices around the world say it will be the Christmas film and probably the film of 2023. After all, it will have to collect two billion dollars just to cover the pharaonic production costs. One immediately thinks of the first Avatar: it was 2009 and James Cameron, the director who in 1997 moved the world with Titanic – the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema – presented a science fiction story set on Pandora.





Now I don’t remember the characters from that plot or even exactly what happened: critics say that this happens because in the end Avatar didn’t really enter popular culture. But everyone, absolutely everyone, remembers 3D from Avatar: that was the first great film to be seen with three-dimensional glasses, with objects that come out of the screen to give us an immersive vision. At the time it was thought that this would be the future of cinema and also of TV: soon after many films were shot, badly, in 3D, and the shops were flooded with expensive 3D televisions so that we could have the same experience at home.



(ansa)

At one point, I too bought one: it was unusable, uncomfortable, with goggles that worked objectively badly. 3D TV definitively died a few years ago, while cinemas, instead of becoming futuristic magic boxes for 3D viewing, have been decimated by the crisis and those that have survived are usually smaller and simpler. What has really established itself in recent years, especially among young people, is the viewing of films even on the screen of a smartphone and with earphones. A different form of immersive vision: not technological but psychological. I immerse myself in my film and keep the world out. With Avatar 2 3D tries again: it will be impossible to resist the curiosity. It will be a box-office hit. But the real challenge will be to restore meaning to the cinemas even after.