Home » The real phone Hands-on is out! Google Pixel Fold Specifications and Prices Fully Revealed-ePrice.HK
Technology

The real phone Hands-on is out! Google Pixel Fold Specifications and Prices Fully Revealed-ePrice.HK

by admin
The real phone Hands-on is out! Google Pixel Fold Specifications and Prices Fully Revealed-ePrice.HK

Less than three weeks before the Google I/O held on May 10, the Pixel Fold, which has a great chance to be released at that time, has just been fully exposed by the whistleblower Jon Prosser. He revealed on the YouTube channel FrontPageTech that Pixel Fold will have Chalk white and Obsidian black bodies, and the 256GB and 512GB versions are priced at $1,799 and $1,919 (about HK$14,122 and HK$15,064), respectively.

Two colors, two storages

As previously revealed, Google will give Pixel Watch smartwatches to customers who pre-order Pixel Fold. Prosser even disclosed that the Pixel Fold’s body size is 13.97cm long x 7.87cm wide x 1.27cm thick and weighs 283g. Both the inner and outer screens are OLEDs with a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer screen is 5.8 inches with a resolution of 2,092 x 1,080, while the inner screen is 7.6 inches with a resolution of 2,208 x 1,840.

The strongest Pixel camera configuration

Pixel Fold will use Google Tensor G2 processor, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The body has a total of 5 lenses, the outer screen selfie lens is 9.5MP with F/2.2 aperture, and the inner screen selfie lens is 8MP with F/2.0 aperture. The main camera lens is 48MP with F/1.7 aperture, and there are 10.8MP with F/3.05 aperture, 5x optical zoom lens, and 10.8MP with F/2.2 aperture and 121.1-degree ultra-wide-angle lens.

[Addnewmaterial!】ThewhistleblowerKubaWojciechowskiuploadeda6-secondfootageofthePixelFoldrealmachineonTwittershowingtheopeningandclosingofthefoldingmachine

0422-1b.gif

Source: XDA

See also  The busted debate on the AI ​​law

You may also like

[Field material]Ti decides Super? MSI new card spoof...

These are the startups from Social Impacts, Learning...

The giant rocket’s first test flight ends in...

Milan Design Week, Google’s design is inspired by...

Microsoft is experimenting with adding “Handheld Mode” to...

Greentech for the garden: Efficient and safe

Adobe Premiere Pro Releases AI-Driven Text-Based Movie Editing...

Dyson offers: Up to €100 off vacuum cleaner...

Yamaha YH-WL500: Ultra-low latency wireless headphones for musicians｜Headphone...

Misinformation, piracy and institutions: what’s really inside AIs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy