The reality behind YouTube prankster’s ATM prank gone wrong – Gamereactor

When you see the headline “Idiot YouTuber Gets Totally Obliterated in Explosion Prank,” you might think that, on some level, this is the best natural order. Play silly games, win silly prizes, and more.

You might think the same about the video below, in which a YouTuber appears to assault a man at an ATM, then has his nose broken in three places by a stranger who is looking for what he thinks is People who were beaten.

On closer inspection, however, the story seems messier than it appears. Rather than a YouTuber just walking up to a random guy and actually attacking him, this appears to be a prank that has been going on throughout 2014. The Australian YouTuber in question has paid everyone in the video to be an actor, so the whole thing is staged.

The only person not performing is a bystander who decides to get in on the action and delivers a mean right hook to the YouTuber. While the situation appears largely under control, some people’s fight-or-flight can cause them to do unpredictable things, which means that even if a YouTuber believes they’ve thought of everything, it’s still a silly idea to film a video in the first place.