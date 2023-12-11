The realm of e-mobility: How China’s auto sector is putting Europe in the shade

From smog to light: Not only is China now exporting electric cars worldwide, electric cars are also on the rise in the middle country itself – regardless of whether they have two or four wheels. This has positive effects on the economy – and causes worry lines in Europe.

“It definitely costs a few thousand euros more,” explains John, who is sitting with us in the rented minibus on the city highway in Shanghai. John isn’t really called that, but he studied in Germany, and a ‘Western’ name is needed. We wanted to know how China managed to increase the proportion of electric cars so quickly. And what costs the “few thousand euros” more is the license plate for combustion engines. When it comes to bureaucracy, anyone who registers an electric car in China gets out cheaper than registering a car with a petrol engine. This anecdote is also part of the Chinese offensive to make electric cars widespread.

License plate lottery

Marcel Münch, expert on mobility and innovation trends in China, also confirms this: “In China it is not that easy to even get a license plate. This can quickly cost tens of thousands of euros or more. There are now two types: the blue license plates for conventional cars and the green ones for electric cars. In the past, people often waited years for blue signs; there was even a lottery – no luck, no car. For the green license plates for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, the queue is smaller and you can get to a license plate more quickly. This is very pragmatic, but for many it is a clear incentive to buy an electric car.” There would also be various restrictions, especially in large cities. However, there are isolated exceptions for green license plates. “This sometimes leads to people buying an electric car in addition to the classic Porsche, simply to be able to get around the restrictions,” explains Münch.

China has the most electric cars

In any case, the strategy seems to be working: more than half of all electric cars worldwide are already being driven in China, and there are expected to be around 14.6 million cars with purely electric drives or at least hybrid drives by the end of the year. According to the Stuttgart research institute ZSW, there are around 27.7 million electric cars worldwide. There are many reasons for an electric car in China, including license plates that are easier to get. “There are purchase incentives for electric cars, local incentives and various bonuses,” summarizes Münch. In addition, the operation is simply cheaper: “Electricity is relatively cheap in China, the ‘total costs of ownership’ are significantly lower for electric cars. This is a great incentive for taxi companies, but also for private taxi providers. And: maintenance and consumption during downtime also play a major role.”

E-scooters everywhere

If the number of cars is known, it is difficult to find out how many electric scooters there are in China. Anyone who wanders through Shanghai might quickly think that there are more electric mopeds in the port city alone than there are electric cars in the world. This also shows that the vast majority now drive electrically. “It’s practical and almost part of urban culture,” explains John. On the streets themselves, the law of the faster sometimes prevails, at least the whirring hustle and bustle seems quite chaotic to eyes accustomed to European circumstances. People also drive in areas lined with pedestrians, but usually only to get to one of the parking spaces. There the moped is then laboriously pushed between the hundreds of other models, parked and secured. Will it still be there in the evening? “Yeah, yeah,” John smiles, “everyone goes home on their own moped.” Ordered chaos, so to speak – but one that seems to work.

Normal everyday life on China’s streets: bicycles and e-mopeds share the road, sometimes even where you shouldn’t necessarily ride. © Janko / Trending Topics

Electrifying prospects

In the future, it will likely be even more challenging to find cars and motorcycles again: According to a Statista survey, around 6.81 million electric vehicles will be sold next year, including plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles. By 2028, the number is expected to increase to almost nine million vehicles per year. The market is shared by a few manufacturers, with German and European car manufacturers currently only left with crumbs. BYD clearly leads the sales rankings, with almost every third car sold coming from the manufacturer’s halls with the resounding name ‘Build Your Dream’. The fact that BYD cars fulfill dreams in many places is probably due to the combination of price and quality. This can be seen on the Dolphin, which will soon also be available in Austria (launching in the fourth quarter of 2023): According to BYD, the small car will be available from around 26,000 euros, and initial tests are quite good. The conclusion: At this price, the cards will probably be reshuffled soon.

BYD dominates

The rest of the market in China is divided into much smaller parts: Wuling has 7.2 percent market share, Tesla has around 7.1 percent, Aion has 4.4 percent, Changan and Chery have 3.8 and 3.6 percent respectively. Only then does VW, the first German manufacturer, follow (3.1 percent of market shares). A similar picture emerges when it comes to new registrations: Here, too, BYD is ahead with around 1.8 million. Tesla follows with 1.3 million, VW then comes in fourth place behind SAIC (around 831,000 new registrations). It is not surprising that these circumstances are causing some panic in the Federal Republic – and other parts of Europe. Around 28 percent of all electric cars imported into Germany in the first quarter of 2023 came from Chinese production halls. Such proportions have so far been more common in smartphones, home electronics and batteries. German manufacturers now also produce their cars in China, such as BMW with the iX3, but that alone will hardly stop the Chinese phalanx. According to analysts, in the next few years more cars could be exported from China to Germany than vice versa. The number of units is likely to be in the millions.

Under power: Trending Topics launches new e-mobility magazine

Old and new car manufacturers

These problems do not exist in China. On the contrary: the industrial upswing is bringing with it a whole wave of new companies and car manufacturers – and is allowing companies that are not necessarily known for it to focus on the mobility sector. Huawei, for example, presented its first car in cooperation with Chery Automobile in 2022 – in addition to “the Huawei Watch D, the Huawei Watch GT 2022 Edition, the Huawei P50 Pocket and the Huawei Smart Glasses”, as the press release aptly said. BAIC Motor and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group. In March 2023, the AITO M5 was even briefly renamed the Huawei AITO M5 before an order was reportedly made to remove all Huawei-related promotional materials from AITO stores. The second attempt shouldn’t be long in coming: Although Huawei itself still doesn’t want to build its own cars, it is supplying the software and, according to media reports, the engine for the new Luxeed S7, also built together with Chery. According to Richard Yu, Chairman of the Intelligent Automotive Solution BU at Huawei, this will be a “new category of smart cars”. Huawei is also expected to contribute “everything digital”. It’s quite possible that the Luxeed S7 has already been introduced by the time you read these lines: according to rumors, it will be available on November 17th.

Hey man, where is my moped? © Janko / Trending Topics

Less smog thanks to e-mobility

The rise of electric vehicles can also be seen on the streets of Shenzhen and Shanghai. Anyone who has never looked into the (new) Chinese manufacturers will probably be surprised at the variety of brands. Wuling, Changan, Chery, BYD and whatever they are called: What they all have in common is their electric drive and the low emissions they emit while driving. This also has consequences for the environment: The smog in Shanghai is being combated so effectively, toxic clouds of fog have now become significantly rarer, John also confirms.

Clean air programs

When it comes to e-mobility, the population also benefits in other aspects, Münch also confirms: “The air in the big cities has become extremely much better. Since 2010, the government has been planning in a very structured way how to find industrial policy ways to move away from combustion engines. Aspects such as air quality and the environment were also taken into account, and there have been separate programs for more clean air since 2010.” In addition, China’s policy was quite clear that it could “not compete with the German industry” when it came to combustion engines. So the focus is on electric drives. The results are now clearly visible: “Beijing now has better air than Milan on many days. Above all, local emissions are avoided, the electricity comes from outside the big city.” Because of the many coal-fired power plants and the associated non-clean electricity production, not everything is perfect, “but there are already successes.”

Scaling effects

Many sales quotas have already been reached, which also has an impact on funding and incentives. They are often already eliminated, but according to Marcel Münch, this is not a problem. On the contrary: “When e-mobility reaches the masses, you will have enormous scaling effects, which in turn means that battery costs and production costs will fall sharply. The trend is already moving in the direction of cars from BYD and Co becoming significantly cheaper, even without additional incentives.” This is simply because the most expensive component, the battery, simply becomes cheaper in mass production over time . “In the long term, this will turn into a price war,” explains Münch. This in turn is good for (Chinese) consumers. What Europe’s economy says about this is probably a different story.

