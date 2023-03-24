The secret behind the success of 3D printing Munich: An interview with the founder and managing director

3D Druck Munich is the most popular 3D printing service provider in Germany according to a recent survey. The company offers a fast, cheap and easy online service for anyone who wants to turn their 3D models into reality. We spoke to Stefan Klaußner, the founder and managing director of 3D Druck Munich, to learn more about his success story.

Mr Klaußner, how did you come up with the idea of ​​founding an online 3D printing service?

I have been fascinated by technology and innovation since my childhood. I studied materials science and have always been interested in new possibilities for product development. When I saw a 3D printer for the first time, I was immediately excited about the potential of this technology. I bought my own 3D printer and started printing various objects. I noticed how much fun it is to realize your own ideas.

I then started to print for friends and acquaintances and got more and more positive feedback. I realized that there is a huge demand for a simple and cheap 3D printing service. Lots of people have great ideas for 3D models but don’t have the ability or experience to print them themselves. I wanted to bridge this gap and offer a service that is accessible to everyone.

How exactly does your service work?

Our service is very simple: you upload your 3D file to our website, choose the material and color you want and immediately see the price using our 3D printing calculator. You can then order directly online or request a non-binding offer. Registration is not necessary, so that you can also “get a taste of the topic”. We then print the model in the highest quality with our FDM process from plastic and ship it to anywhere in Germany within a few days.

Why did you choose the FDM process and plastic as the material?

We chose the FDM method because it delivers very robust and precise results. It is particularly suitable for functional parts, prototypes or small series. It is also very inexpensive compared to other methods such as SLS or SLA. This allows us to offer our customers attractive prices without minimum order values.

Plastic is a material that is a perfect match for the FDM process. We use PLA+ and PMMA, both of which have excellent printability and high quality. They also have different properties that are useful depending on the application. PLA+ is very stable and environmentally friendly.

Who are your typical customers?

We have a very broad customer base from various industries and areas. This includes small and large businesses and companies as well as private individuals and artists. For example, we have already printed mechanical parts for engineers, architectural models for city planners, sculptures for artists or advertising material for organizers. We always look forward to new challenges.

How do you see the role of 3D printing in Industry 4.0?

I believe that 3D printing will play an important role in Industry 4.0. It enables individual and flexible production of products according to customer requirements. Additive manufacturing also reduces dependency on supply chains and warehousing, and fosters innovation and creativity among developers and designers. In addition, 3D printing opens up new possibilities for the design of shapes and functions.

What advantages does the online 3D printing service have over a local 3D printing shop?

The online service has several advantages over a local 3D printing shop. For one, it’s faster and easier to use. You don’t have to drive to a shop or wait your turn. You can order your 3D print anytime, anywhere. On the other hand, it is cheaper and more transparent. You can instantly see the price of your 3D print with no hidden costs or fees. One can also compare different options and choose the best deal.

How do you deal with the issue of sustainability?

Sustainability is very important to us at 3D Druck Munich. We make sure that we only use high-quality materials that are durable and do not contain any harmful substances. We also try to minimize our energy consumption and reduce our waste.

Do you have a special project that you particularly remember?

There are many exciting projects that we have already completed, but one thing in particular fascinated me: an architect commissioned us to print a model of a futuristic building. This was a technical challenge because the model was very large and complicated. We broke it down into several segments and printed it using our FDM process. The result was spectacular: an impressive plastic building with a dynamic shape and modern look.

Thank you for the interview!

Gladly! If you want to learn more about our service or have a project that you want to implement with us, please feel free to contact us at https://3ddruckmuenchen.com/. We are happy to help!

3D Druck München is an online 3D printing service based in Munich and Germany-wide shipping, which offers high-quality and affordable 3D prints. With the 3D printing calculator, customers can easily configure and order their 3D models. Delivery is fast and reliable throughout Germany. 3D Druck München specializes in additive manufacturing, sculptures & statues, rapid prototyping as well as functional parts & prototypes using the FDM process.

