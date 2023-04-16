The recommended price of Radeon RX 6950 XT is closer to GeForce RTX 4070. How to choose now?

The price has been lowered, but you can’t make a foolish choice because of this. Let’s look at the data first.



With the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 based on the Ada Lovelace architecture officially launched on the evening of April 13, AMD also immediately adjusted the suggested prices of several products based on the RDNA 2 architecture:

1. AMD Radeon RX 6590 XT – $649;

2. AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT – $279;

3. AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT – $229;

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is the product launched by AMD in June 2022 to succeed the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Back then, we tested the MSI Radeon RX 6950 XT Gaming X Trio graphics card that AMD had shipped.

In terms of specifications, the Radeon RX 6950 XT of the RDNA 2 architecture has a 16GB GDDR6 memory configuration, which is 4GB more than the 12GB GDDR6X of the GeForce RTX 4070; on the other hand, the TBP (Total Board Power) of the Radeon RX 6950 XT is 335W, much higher than GeForce RTX 4070’s 200W.

But with AMD adjusting the price, let’s actually see how far it is from the GeForce RTX 4070.

3DMark – TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 6950 XT

3DMark TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition TIme Spy 21392 18829 -13.612% Graphic score 21078 18135 -16.228% CPU score 23366 24047 2.832% Time Spy Extreme 10651 9055 -17.626% Graphic score 10248 8556 -19.776% CPU score 13708 13529 -1.323% Fire Strike 43278 38350 -12.850% Graphic score 54805 43760 -25.240% Physics score 55880 55953 0.130% Combo score 14844 14729 -0.781% Fire Strike Extreme 27755 21207 -30.877% Graphic score 29270 21340 -37.160% Physics score 55825 56245 0.747% Combo score 12957 10705 -21.037% Fire Strike Ultra 14904 10413 -43.129% Graphic score 14582 10001 -45.805% Physics score 55673 56181 0.904% Combo score 7452 5445 -36.860% Port Royal 10987 11255 2.381% Ray Tracing 38.66 51.56 25.019% Speed Way 4038 4484 9.946%

In the 3DMark section, basically the Radeon RX 6950 XT with the RDNA 2 architecture is ahead of the GeForce RTX 4070, and it can be seen that the Fire Strike section of the DirectX 11 section has a 30% lead.

However, we see that the GeForce RTX 4070 of the Ada Lovelace architecture dominates the Port Royal, Ray Tracing, and Speed ​​Way tests.

Gaming – TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 6950 XT

1440p TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6950 XT GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition Cyberpunk2077 97.65 80.35 -21.531% Cyberpunk2077（RT） 27.48 38.98 29.502% Cyberpunk2077（DLSS 3 / DLSS / RSR Quality） 49.71 98.2 49.379% F1 22（Ultra） 85 75 -13.333% F1 22（DLSS 3 / DLSS / FSR） 147 152 3.289% 1080p Cyberpunk2077 149.06 126.64 -17.704% Cyberpunk2077（RT） 44.05 63.09 30.179% Cyberpunk2077（DLSS 3 / DLSS / RSR Quality） 72.43 165.91 56.344% F1 22（Ultra） 128 110 -16.364% F1 22（DLSS 3 / DLSS / FSR） 177 207 14.493%

For gaming, a quick 1080p vs 1440p comparison of Cyberpunk 2077 and F1 22.

In general normal mode, AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT performs better than GeForce RTX 4070, but after opening Ray Tracing and DLSS / FSR test items, it is obvious that GeForce RTX 4070 immediately reversed the whole situation.

They are also players who lock in 1440p and 1080p resolutions. If the game supports functions such as Ray Tracing and DLSS / FSR, it must be that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 is much better overall; as for games that do not support Ray Tracing and DLSS / FSR, overall In other words, it is more reasonable to lock the new generation of GeForce RTX 4070.

After all, 200W GeForce RTX 4070 vs 330W Radeon RX 6950 XT, no one should feel bad about their electricity bills…

Although AMD has lowered the suggested price to $640, some brands have already dropped it to $610, but we are in Taiwan. It seems that only MSI is left in Taiwan and Radeon RX 6950 XT is on the original price roof, maybe other channels There are still some stocks, but as mentioned earlier, at this point in time, under the condition that the price range is close, it would be more reasonable to choose GeForce RTX 4070.