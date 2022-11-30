Cyrkla Czech startup that has developed a global marketplace for waste trading and which offers services of strategic consultancy for circular management of the same, marks its record year. After closing a 1.7 million euro round financed by Kahikatea, (investment company created by Miloš Krejníkbusinessman and also co-founder of the successful fintech company Qminers) wins two prestigious awards under the program Technology Fast 50 by Deloitte dedicated to the fastest growing European green tech companies of 2022.

Founded in 2019 in Prague by Cyril Klepek (hence the name of the company), Cyrkl was born with the mission of helping companies improve their circularity. It is an international technology company whose core mission is to implement circular economy principles in waste management through innovative technologies, data analytics and machine learning. The startup helps thousands of companies transform waste into new resources via Europe’s largest digital waste trading platform. As a result, businesses save hundreds of thousands of tons of CO emissions 2 which would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. As part of its consultancy activities, the Cyrkl team of experts, thanks to the services of Circular scans on waste, analyzes the market and waste streams of companies, providing assistance in the transfer of technologies to recycle waste and elaborating customized long-term strategies that lead to significant gains and savings both financial and CO2. Its client portfolio currently also includes major companies such as IKEA, Kaufland and Škoda Auto.

Among the best European startups to keep an eye on

Awarded during the Technology Fast 50 Central Europe 2022 organized by Deloitte on November 24th, Cyrkl managed to establish itself among 200 companies by winning two prizes: the prize in the category “Companies to Watch” placing eighth with a growth rate of 1194%, and the prize “CE Tech Rocketship“, a special recognition that is awarded every year by Deloitte and Google Cloud to companies that have developed high-quality and scalable solutions with the potential to be used concretely in the reference market. The award was won by Cyrkl in the Environmental Technology category following to an assessment of Cyrkl’s commercial potential applied to the market.” For this prestigious award, we are grateful to Google and Deloitte experts who reviewed our technology approach, architecture and data, and praised our technologies that address recycling of waste, expressing high praise on our content. ” said Cyril Klepek, founder and CEO of Cyrkl.

Cyrkl has developed a scalable solution and is now ready to continue its expansion in other countries not only in the old continent. “We have firmly positioned ourselves in the Central European market and are expanding into 15 new markets. Next year it will be Ireland and Great Britain, but soon the company will also be offering its services beyond Europe. In particular, we are targeting the United States and Canada, where we see great potential for the development of the circular economy,” he added Cyril Klepek.

Cyrkl’s success derives from the belief that any waste can be recycled or reused, and to do so it is sufficient to find the right partner to collaborate with.

Introducing circular economy principles into business models begins with the waste management phase and culminates in the eco-design of the entire production process. Finding a solution for your waste and using secondary materials instead of virgin materials allows – in the long run – to “close the circle” of resources.

Since 2019, the year of its foundation, the company has developed in 13 European countries, currently counting around 70 employees throughout Europe.