The Red Devils released the Gaming Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse Silver Wing Edition, the price is a bit conscientious- Qooah

The Red Devils Gaming Phone held the Red Devils E-sports universe new product launch conference and launched a large number of new products. This new product series includes the Red Devils E-sports Mechanical Keyboard Silver Wing Edition and the Red Devils E-sports Mouse Silver Wing Edition. The initial prices of the two are 899 yuan (RMB). The same below) and 399 yuan, the original price of the former is 1299 yuan, while the original price of the latter is 599 yuan. The pre-sale time for these two new products will be at the end of this month.

The brand-new flame snow switch is applied to the Silver Wing Edition of the Red Devils Gaming Mechanical Keyboard, which is suitable for various use scenarios of games and offices. It also specs the Silver Wing PBT keycaps, which are wear-resistant, oil-free, and look really cool at the same time. It also supports 16.8 million color RGB colorful lighting effects, provides full-key hot-swappable and Gasket structure multiple noise reduction, which brings users a comfortable feel, supports wired, Bluetooth, and 2.4G wireless connections, and has a battery capacity of 4000mAh. The battery life is up to 200 hours.

The Silver Wing Edition of the Red Devils gaming mouse adopts the transparent hollow design of the deuterium front, and weighs only 75g, which is extremely light. Built-in lithium battery with a capacity of 450mAh, RGB colorful lighting effects supporting 16.8 million color lights, and a battery life of up to 100 hours. Kaihua black mamba micro-motion is the core of the left and right buttons. It is comfortable to press, with strong rebound and strong feedback. The service life of the buttons is as long as 80 million times. Nordic’s original processor is used in the wireless function of the Red Devils Gaming Mouse Silver Wing, which enables the gaming mouse to have lower power consumption and latency, and stronger stability. You can freely switch between wired, 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connection modes to meet the needs of different usage scenarios.