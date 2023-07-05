Home » The Red Devils Unveil their New Flagship: Introducing the Red Devil E-Sports Mechanical Keyboard
Red Devils Unveils New E-sports Mechanical Keyboard at Product Launch

In a grand event this afternoon, the renowned gaming brand, Red Devils, took the stage to announce the Red Devils 8S Pro series e-sports flagship new product launch. The highlight of the event was the official introduction of the Red Devils E-sports mechanical keyboard.

Dubbed as the king of low-latency racing, the Red Devils E-sports mechanical keyboard boasts an array of impressive features. Powered by a self-developed keyboard control chip, it offers enhanced performance with its 2.4G frequency point frequency hopping rhythm optimization. The keyboard also offers a listening button priority, ensuring precision in gaming. Most notably, it supports dynamic adjustment of code sending rate to achieve an ultra-low latency of just 1ms.

In terms of the switch body, Red Devils has exclusively customized two switches for this keyboard – the black gold red switch and the black gold tea switch. Both switches provide a remarkable lifespan of up to 80 million keystrokes and are hot-swappable with all keys. The black gold red switch offers a linear axis and triggers briskly at 40gf, while the black gold tea switch is a paragraph axis, providing a different tactile experience. Moreover, the keyboard features a compact design with just 100 keys and uses durable PBT keycaps, including small number keys.

As an e-sports keyboard, the Red Devils E-sports mechanical keyboard naturally comes with RGB lighting. It supports color backlighting and offers an astounding 16.8 million color lighting effects, allowing gamers to personalize their gaming experience. Furthermore, the keyboard supports three connection modes – Bluetooth, 2.4G, and wireless connection methods, providing flexibility to users. With its built-in 4000mAh battery, it delivers an impressive battery life of up to 200 hours of wireless usage.

The Red Devils E-sports mechanical keyboard has already created a buzz among gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike. Its combination of high-performance features, durable switches, and customizable lighting effects make it a must-have accessory for any avid gamer.

