The REDMAGIC 9 and 9 Pro series are official with Snapdragon 8Gen 3 • Techzilla

REDMAGIC today unveiled the latest addition to its series: REDMAGIC 9 Pro e REDMAGIC 9 Pro+. These new flagship devices are set to revolutionize the world of mobile gaming, taking gamers to a whole new level of excitement and experiences.

Equipped with the latest processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, in the REDMAGIC 9 Pro series it is one of the first Android smartphones to integrate this technology. With up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage, these devices offer lightning-fast speeds and seamless multitasking. The display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz ensures incredibly smooth visuals, making it perfect for immersive gameplay.

The cooling system ICE 13 upgraded, which includes a cooling fan integrated 22,000 rpm with customizable RGB lighting and 520Hz side triggers, it ensures uninterrupted and comfortable gaming sessions. The models REDMAGIC 9 Pro e REDMAGIC 9 Pro+ They are equipped with long-lasting batteries of 5500mAh and 6500mAh respectively, offering hours of uninterrupted play. The REDMAGIC 9 Pro series also features a triple camera and a completely flat back panel, making it the perfect device for gaming enthusiasts looking for high performance. With an instant sampling rate of 2000Hz and an average sampling rate of 960Hz, the REDMAGIC 9 Pro series offers an exceptional gaming experience.

Performance: Powerful and Smooth With a combination of LPDDR5X and UFS4.0 memory

The Serie REDMAGIC 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which enables smooth performance even with demanding games. The increases in CPU and GPU performance, along with the reduction in power consumption, are significant factors that significantly improve the overall performance of the REDMAGIC 9 Pro series. With a 32% increase in CPU performance and a 34% improvement in GPU performance GPU, the latest update gives players a faster and smoother gaming experience. Additionally, power consumption has been reduced by 34% for the CPU and 38% for the GPU, making it a power-efficient choice for everyday use.

Furthermore, the REDMAGIC 9 Pro series includes the powerful REDMAGIC 9 PRO+ with a 5500mAh battery and 165W charger, and the REDAMGIC 9 PRO with a 6500mAh battery and an 80W charger, both featuring fast charging capabilities. This ensures long hours of uninterrupted gaming sessions or daily use, without worrying about running out of power.

ICE 13 Upgrade Cooling System for a “Cool” Experience

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro boasts an advanced cooling system called ICE13, which features a vape plate (VC) single layer expanded 10182mm2, allowing for increased heat dissipation and reduced temperatures by up to 18°C, giving users an optimal everyday experience. The powerful and enhanced fan of integrated 22,000 rpm cooling, an icon of the brand since its foundation, It is designed with shark fin-shaped blades and operates nearly silently at just 4 dB, barely audible to the human ear. This innovative system consists of a 10-layer design. Thanks to its redesigned flat back where the rear cameras have been moved, a larger VC area, a straightened air duct and a reduction in wind resistance has been achieved.

Designed with a Futuristic Display and a Fluid Screen The REDMAGIC 9 Pro series It has an ultra-futuristic design that sets it apart from other Android smartphones. It features a flat back and a color-changing LED light, giving it a unique look. The backlit strip and new illuminated side button add to the device’s e-spot lighting capabilities, making it a true innovation in the mobile industry. The device features BOE Q9+ luminescent technology for a 6.8-inch fully fluid screen and an FHD+ display with a resolution of 1116×2480. Furthermore, it features the fifth generation of under-screen camera that offers users a smooth screen perfect for uninterrupted use. The REDMAGIC 9 Pro series leads the way in design and lighting capabilities, offering a better gaming experience with its unique design and functional backlit strip and illuminated side button. The phone’s screen is also great, with a security solution eyes of 2160 Hz PWM+DC dimming and the fifth generation of under-screen camera technology that provides an immersive viewing experience.

The devices are designed with systems rear camera which include a 50 megapixel lens with optical image stabilization to avoid blurry images of fast-moving objects. Another 2-megapixel lens adds depth and detail to photos, and the seven-element lens system reduces distortion and improves image quality. The front camera with 16M ink-coated screen ensures appropriate selfies and video chats.

Vibrant Audio: Updated and Engaging

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro series boasts a powerful audio system with dual speakers powered by a motor with an output of 1115k. This design ensures immersive, high-quality audio output, making it perfect for gaming and multimedia use. The phone’s audio system also includes a 0815 super linear motor that provides precise and accurate sound. The 115k sound cavity speaker design produces rich, crisp sound with high levels of clarity and detail. The phone’s 0815 super linear motor is designed to simulate movements in games by producing vibrations, making the gaming experience more realistic and immersive. The REDMAGIC 9 Pro series is an excellent choice for gamers looking for a device that offers stunning visuals and high-quality sound. It’s perfect for playing the latest games, streaming movies or taking photos, providing an immersive and enjoyable experience.

REDMAGIC OS 9.0 Game Space: Smarter and Hardcore The REDMAGIC 9 series has been updated with REDMAGIC OS 9.0 and Game Space enriched. This new version of the operating system is designed specifically for gamers, with several exciting features that enhance the gaming experience. One of the most notable features is the AI ​​Game Assistant, which uses artificial intelligence to identify games and provide key game information, such as proactive prompts and game feedback such as reloading. The operating system also boasts a smarter GPT function that improves the experience with AI voice assistant users, making navigating the system easier and more efficient. Additionally, REDMAGIC OS 9.0 Game Space features two new modes: portable mode and hunting mode – multipurpose filter. These modes have been designed to offer a more immersive and hardcore gaming experience, making REDMAGIC OS 9.0 Game Space an ideal option for serious gamers. The REDMAGIC 9 Pro series is the ultimate gaming smartphone for enthusiasts. Its elegant design, innovative features and powerful performance offer an unparalleled gaming experience.

Prices and availability

The international version will be available on the redmagic.gg website starting from the following dates:

Announcement: December 18, 2023 Early Bird Offer: December 27, 2023 Early Sale: January 2, 2024 Open Sales: January 3, 2024

