Home Technology The refurbishment of the old masterpiece “Douzhen Special Attack” is moved but no longer?The distance between the second generation and art from sound effects, animation, and maps | Game Corner | Digital
Technology

The refurbishment of the old masterpiece “Douzhen Special Attack” is moved but no longer?The distance between the second generation and art from sound effects, animation, and maps | Game Corner | Digital

by admin
The refurbishment of the old masterpiece “Douzhen Special Attack” is moved but no longer?The distance between the second generation and art from sound effects, animation, and maps | Game Corner | Digital

“Douzhen Special Attack” returned as the second generation earlier this month. Although everything is so familiar, but the initial feeling is gone forever? There is a bilibili platform UP owner and YouTuber who analyzes why the second generation of Douzhen is no longer in the art field despite the renovation through three levels of sound effects, animations, and maps.

The creator Novaloasuka, who mainly analyzes Blizzard-related content, recently released a game review titled “From a god to a semi-finished product, Doujin 2 is no longer the “ninth art”.” From “sound design”, “Animation Short Film” and “Map Deciphering” are cut in three directions to analyze why the former “Doujin Special Attack” was the “ninth art”, but the “Doujin Special Attack 2” which just came out cannot be compared.

Video source / bilibili channel Novaloasuka

Video source / YouTube channel Novaloasuka

First of all, we must first understand what the “ninth art” is. The ninth art can refer to “comics” or “video games”, and the reason why the game is called the ninth art is because many carefully crafted video game contents are rich in small details that need to be digged deeply, and at the same time bring players literature, The beauty that performances, media and other media can present, and the first generation of Douzhen achieved this effect.

Although most players may spend the most time on game operation, item collection, or pure entertainment when they play the “Double Strike” series, if you slow down and savor the details of the game, you will find that the development team has ordered Kung fu is not just as simple as perfecting the players’ wave after wave of battles.

First, at the sound design level, Novaloasuka pointed out that the first generation of battle arrays used “dynamic mixing” to give priority to various sound effects in the game. Although multiple sounds appeared in the battle, it would not make people feel cluttered. In addition, the footsteps of the hero and the sound effects of attacking animal power are also clearly recognizable. It’s just that in the second generation, the sound effects appear chaotic, which increases the difficulty of identifying enemies and gunshots.

See also  Luigi Di Maio's official website has been hacked

After talking about sound design, Novaloasuka talked about the transformation of Blizzard in the production of animated short films. Compared with the previous animation lines that were refined and really interpreted in a movie way, the personal stories of “Queen of Trash Town” and “Mizuki” are rather unimportant ramblings. Not only that, Kirito’s characterization is not even close enough to Japanese culture.

Finally, the voice egg of the first-generation Douzhen map has a profound and meaningful connection with the classics and theories of the real world, helping the fictional characters to be connected with the culture that the world view background wants to convey, thereby triggering the players to identify with values ​​and consciousness. .

In contrast, the maps of the second generation are more like replicas of real world scenes, with less connotation of the battlefield. All of these changes, according to Novaloasuka, are due to personnel changes in the Blizzard team, and a relatively pragmatic group taking over the baton has created a change in the game’s route.

Of course, making games still has to be profitable, but there may be room for fine-tuning the balance between making money and features. On the bright side, “Doujin Special Attack 2” is still in the early access stage, and the complete content has not been developed yet. Maybe when the finished product comes out, there is still a chance to find the first impression of 2016.

Reference source:From a masterpiece to a semi-finished product, Douzhen Attack 2 is no longer the “ninth art”. 【Hardcore Gaming #5/Agents 2】／YouTube Channel Novaloasuka

news more-news context-box article-section”>

Nintendo’s 25-year-old rage! Netizens found that the old reply letter pointed out that “FF7” was “betrayal” when it appeared on PS

Decades ago, the Nintendo and Sony console wars in the late 1990s were deeply impressed by many players. After a wave of dark waves, the original version, commonly known as Tai Qi, was produced by Square (now merged into Square Enix) “Final Fantasy VII”

Can’t negotiate the price? “Bei Yunita 3” The original British partner exploded the platinum studio to open a low price to insult the professional and call on players to boycott the new work

“Bei Yunita 3”, which is scheduled to be released at the end of this month, was confirmed by Platinum Studio at the beginning of this month. The protagonist Bei Yunita is no longer the English dub of Hellena Taylor, and has been in the industry for nearly 30 years. Sams of the Metroid/Metrod series, “Fighter”

The refurbishment of the old masterpiece “Douzhen Special Attack” is moved but no longer?The distance between the second generation and art from sound effects, animation and maps

“Douzhen Special Attack” returned as the second generation earlier this month. Although everything is so familiar, but the initial feeling is gone forever? There are bilibili platform UP masters and YouTubers who analyze the second generation of Douzhen through sound effects, animations, and maps. Although they are refurbished,

Please muscles! Steam’s funny action-adventure “Muscle Cat” turns into a fitness cat and uses his meow muscles to blow up aliens

Please muscles! The independent action-adventure game “KinnikuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT” (provisional translation, KinnikuNeko: SUPER MUSCLE CAT), an independent action-adventure game developed and published by Kamotachi, has been released, controlling the bodybuilding meow to fight the aliens. “Muscle Cat” is a

Posture time?Taiwan V Black Silver Yewu at the end of the month, the blockbuster link knowledge-based day V Samsung ナナミ Do you have any doubts and open questions

Taiwan’s VTuber operating group NKshoujo announced today (15th) that its artist Hei Yin Yewu will be linked with Samsung ナナミ for a live broadcast. Is it time to raise his posture? Great news! The latest popular Vtuber Samsung ナナミ will be on 10/29 20:00～ and NK

“Goddess of War in the Pure Land of Bliss” after playing: the plot is flat and only qualified borderline combat is creative and refreshing

“Goddess of War Elysium” will be on the PS platform on September 29, 2022, and is expected to be on Steam on November 12.This work focuses on the latest work of the “Goddess of War” series (but not the sequel to the original), which has changed many characteristics of the series, and the game has also changed from the angle

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy