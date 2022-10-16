The refurbishment of the old masterpiece “Douzhen Special Attack” is moved but no longer?The distance between the second generation and art from sound effects, animation and maps

“Douzhen Special Attack” returned as the second generation earlier this month. Although everything is so familiar, but the initial feeling is gone forever? There is a bilibili platform UP owner and YouTuber who analyzes why the second generation of Douzhen is no longer in the art field despite the renovation through three levels of sound effects, animations, and maps.

The creator Novaloasuka, who mainly analyzes Blizzard-related content, recently released a game review titled “From a god to a semi-finished product, Doujin 2 is no longer the “ninth art”.” From “sound design”, “Animation Short Film” and “Map Deciphering” are cut in three directions to analyze why the former “Doujin Special Attack” was the “ninth art”, but the “Doujin Special Attack 2” which just came out cannot be compared.

Video source / bilibili channel Novaloasuka

Video source / YouTube channel Novaloasuka

First of all, we must first understand what the “ninth art” is. The ninth art can refer to “comics” or “video games”, and the reason why the game is called the ninth art is because many carefully crafted video game contents are rich in small details that need to be digged deeply, and at the same time bring players literature, The beauty that performances, media and other media can present, and the first generation of Douzhen achieved this effect.

Although most players may spend the most time on game operation, item collection, or pure entertainment when they play the “Double Strike” series, if you slow down and savor the details of the game, you will find that the development team has ordered Kung fu is not just as simple as perfecting the players’ wave after wave of battles.

First, at the sound design level, Novaloasuka pointed out that the first generation of battle arrays used “dynamic mixing” to give priority to various sound effects in the game. Although multiple sounds appeared in the battle, it would not make people feel cluttered. In addition, the footsteps of the hero and the sound effects of attacking animal power are also clearly recognizable. It’s just that in the second generation, the sound effects appear chaotic, which increases the difficulty of identifying enemies and gunshots.

After talking about sound design, Novaloasuka talked about the transformation of Blizzard in the production of animated short films. Compared with the previous animation lines that were refined and really interpreted in a movie way, the personal stories of “Queen of Trash Town” and “Mizuki” are rather unimportant ramblings. Not only that, Kirito’s characterization is not even close enough to Japanese culture.

Finally, the voice egg of the first-generation Douzhen map has a profound and meaningful connection with the classics and theories of the real world, helping the fictional characters to be connected with the culture that the world view background wants to convey, thereby triggering the players to identify with values ​​and consciousness. .

In contrast, the maps of the second generation are more like replicas of real world scenes, with less connotation of the battlefield. All of these changes, according to Novaloasuka, are due to personnel changes in the Blizzard team, and a relatively pragmatic group taking over the baton has created a change in the game’s route.

Of course, making games still has to be profitable, but there may be room for fine-tuning the balance between making money and features. On the bright side, “Doujin Special Attack 2” is still in the early access stage, and the complete content has not been developed yet. Maybe when the finished product comes out, there is still a chance to find the first impression of 2016.

Reference source:From a masterpiece to a semi-finished product, Douzhen Attack 2 is no longer the “ninth art”. 【Hardcore Gaming #5/Agents 2】／YouTube Channel Novaloasuka