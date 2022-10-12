Atlus’ hit RPG Persona series celebrated its 25th anniversary on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. rnFrom September 2021, it will be called “PERSONA 25th Anniversary YEAR”, and many projects have been implemented, and the topic of Persona has not been exhausted this year. rnThe 25th anniversary event will also come to an end at “PERSONA SUPER LIVE P-SOUND WISH 2022～Intersecting Journey～” on Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, 2022. The Persona series will enter the next phase. rn…and before that, the Persona series Persona 3 Portable (P3P), Persona 4 The Golden (P4G) and Persona 5 The Royal (P5R) will be remastered and Publish on multiple platforms. Already announced, right?rn”P5R” will be released on Friday, October 21st, 2022, but the release dates for the follow-up “P3P” and “P4G” that have been waiting for have finally been confirmed!

