Following the release of “Zero ~The Miko of the Crow~” released in October 2021, “Zero ~The Mask of the Eclipse~” released in 2008 will return with a high-definition Remaster version produced by the game platform. The “Zero” series is well-known. Masterpieces will be reproduced on major platforms in high quality.

■Game content

When they were young, the girls who encountered “God Hidden” during the sacrifice on the isolated island “Haoyue Island”, revisited the isolated island in pursuit of the memory of the lost day. Rely on the “projector” that can photograph and seal the unseen, and the dim light of the flashlight to explore various scenes, fight off the attacking spirits and pursue the truth of the incident.

Misaki Aso

CV: Zecheng Miyuki

Willful, determined girl. Seventeen. One of the five people who have experienced the Shenyin incident. Descendent of Dr. Kunihiko Aso, who created the projector.

“Return to… Hazuki Island…”

Guided by the words of the girl in black in the mirror, she and Yuanxiang set off for Longyue Island.

Moon Mori Yuanxiang

CV: Saori Goto

A timid girl who always obeys Misaki. Seventeen. Friends Nana Village Tomoe and Shinomiya Marue, who had suffered from the Shenyin incident, passed away one after another, and she was very worried about Misaki, who looked a little unusual because of this.

(*This is one of the new costumes for this title.)

Ruka Minazuki

CV: Mamiko Noto

A girl from Oborizuki Island who learned to play the piano. Seventeen. He lost his memory of the past due to the incident of Shenyin. The only thing I can remember is the fragmented memory that appeared along with the playing melody – I can see in the memory… the house where I was born, about my father, and myself… Because I want to get back all the memories, I don’t care about my mother, Xiaoye. Against Song’s objection, head to Longyue Island.

(*This is one of the additional costumes for this game)

Choshiro Kirishima

CV: Xiaoxi Kexing

A former detective.

When hunting down the suspect of serial murder in the detective era, Hirohara Hiro went to Oborizuki Island, and found the girls who had encountered the Shinyin incident. Accepting the request of Xiaoye Ge, whom she liked because of this incident, she went to Longyue Island to follow the trail of Liu Ge.

(*This is one of the new additional costumes for this game)

In the dim bungalows or abandoned hospitals on the island, you can only rely on the moonlight or the faint light of a flashlight to explore. You can also advance the story by “touching” various suspicious things.

The ancient camera “projector” with the ability to seal, which can repel the spirits through photography, is also an indispensable and important prop in this work.

Added “Photo Mode”

Added a “Photo Mode” that allows you to freely configure “Characters” and “Wraiths” and take pictures with a specified pose. You can make the scary places in the game look like you want. You might even be able to take amazing photos that you never imagined.

Game official website: https://www.gamecity.com.tw/zero/mask/