The sci-fi survival horror classic “Deadly Another Dimension Remastered Edition” has been completely remade from the ground up by Motive, the Montreal studio of American Electronic Arts.

“Desperate Dimensions Remastered Edition” is a remake of the original “Desperate Dimensions” series launched on the PS3 / Xbox One / PC platform in October 2008. It was developed by Zeng “Star Wars: Battlefront II”, ” Star Wars: Squadrons was completely rebuilt from the ground up by EA Motive Studios using the Frostbite game engine. The official said: “This game is loyal to the thrilling experience of the original version, and provides enhanced sound effects and creepy and terrifying visuals, carefully creating a new level of high-quality immersion for this classic sci-fi story adventure game.”

In the game, the player will play “Isaac Clark”, an ordinary engineer who is preparing to perform routine maintenance tasks on the giant mining ship “Ishimura”. However, what was waiting for him on the “Ishimura” was a living nightmare. The members of the ship were massacred, and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, was lost somewhere on the ship. Trapped alone, Isaac relies on his own repair tools and skills to face the battle for survival – not only to fight the terrifying monsters known as Necromorphs, but also to maintain his own crumbling sanity .

“When Deadly Dimensions came out in 2008, it quickly became a survival horror classic thanks to its famous sci-fi atmosphere and ambient storytelling.” Phillippe, Senior Producer, Deadly Dimensions Ducharme said: “As we remake the game 15 years after its release, the most important goal is to enhance the work with the power of today’s technology while respecting the tradition of the original. If this is the first time you wear Isaac Mecha, we hope this will be as memorable as it was when we played it in 2008; if you’re a player who comes back to play again, we look forward to delivering the same experience you remember as your favorite game to enjoy picking up plasma again Cutting Machine.”

In addition, the main game features brought by “Desperate Dimension Remastered Edition” include:

‧High-level engineering fantasy

With no weapons or backup, Isaac must fend off necromorphs with the help of high-tech mining tools, skillfully dismember nightmarish creatures while solving puzzles and bringing the “Ishimura” back to life on his thrilling journey. “systematize the faults into its own advantages. These experiences have been further enhanced in the remastered version, Isaac’s mech will be upgraded, and the arsenal will also add tools with more effects and functions. Gunner Wright, the original voice actor of Isaac from Deadly Dimensions 2 (2011) and Deadly Dimensions 3 (2013), will also reappear in the game, and the silent protagonist will also have plot lines. Through these new and enhanced narrative content, players will hear more of the voice of the beloved engineer.

‧Uninterrupted “Ishimura” experience

From the beginning of the game to the production team screen at the end, players will not encounter any loading screens or cutscenes that may break the immersion when facing the “Ishimura”‘s terrifying narrow passages and dark corridors. This remastered version further overhauls this huge mining ship, adding new rooms, routes and obstacles to it, while bringing a new interface and improved indicators to the map control system to help players explore seamlessly.

‧Strength Director

“It has always been easy for players to get lost in the beautiful and fascinating world of “Deadly Dimensions,” the official emphasized: “Now players will feel more deeply about Isaac’s every step in the mysterious land. The heaviness of time.” From the way Necromorphs spawn and attack, to environmental effects such as lighting, smoke, particles, and sound, the new “Intensity Director” feature dynamically adjusts Isaac’s upcoming battles as he explores new or old areas. In this situation, no player will experience the same experience in the same room, and every time they return to a previously explored location, there will be a new experience waiting for them. Isaac’s heartbeat, breathing and responses to exertion will also be adjusted according to his stress level, thereby providing the player with direct feedback from his mental, emotional and physical state.

‧Skinning system

The never-before-seen monster Necromorph is reimagined with an all-new Skinning System, featuring layers of flesh, tendons and bones that burst, rip and shatter in shocking new ways. In addition to key combat strategies, players will also experience more opportunities to be creative when utilizing a variety of unique weapons and abilities to combat these fearsome enemies.

The PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of “Desperate Dimensions Remastered” are officially on sale, and a deluxe edition and a collector’s edition with several additional contents will be launched at the same time. (HK$629), PC (Steam, EA App, Epic Store) NT$1,999 (HK$469), including special content such as exclusive mechas and mecha textures; through cooperation with Limited Run Games, the Collector’s Edition of “Deadly Dimensions” is currently sold at Available at US$274.99, in limited quantities, and includes a full-size wearable Isaac hard hat, soundtrack CD, SteelBook case and more.

Additionally, EA Play Pro* members will have access to even more in-game content with the EA Play Pro Edition of Breakthrough Dimensions** — including the members-only Anodized Mech Texture, and three more in the Digital Deluxe Edition. One exclusive mecha and two mech textures, please go to the EA Play website for more information about EA Play members.

