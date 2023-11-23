The release of the 3-player cooperative shooter “Warhammer 40,000: Warriors 2” has been postponed and will be released in the second half of 2024 | news

The highly anticipated release of “Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2” has been met with disappointment as the developers announced that the launch date will be postponed to the second half of 2024. Developed by Saber Interactive, this multiplayer cooperative action shooting game was originally set to be released in 2023, but fans will now have to wait a while longer.

The sequel, which has been absent for more than ten years, has been eagerly awaited by Warhammer fans since its initial release at the end of 2021. According to Focus Entertainment‘s latest partner release documents, “Warhammer 40,000: Warriors 2” is now scheduled for a second half of 2024 release, with the exact date yet to be determined.

Despite the delay, Focus Entertainment has assured fans that the release date of “Warhammer: Warriors 2” will be revealed in early December. This coincides with the TGA Game Awards, an event where many manufacturers choose to announce news about their new games.

“Warhammer 40,000: Deadly Warriors 2” is a swarm shooting game that will see space warriors battling an extremely large number of Tyranids, with the return of protagonist Titus from the previous game. Early test plays have praised the game for its smooth image quality and action performance, as well as enjoyable hacking and slashing action.

However, the increased demands of high-definition games and multi-object modules can put strain on players’ computers and consoles, leading to the decision to delay the game’s release in order to stabilize its quality. The third-person cooperative shooter is expected to be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Steam platforms, but the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Fans can only hope that the wait for “Warhammer 40,000: Warriors 2” will be worth it, as they eagerly anticipate the chance to dive into the epic battles of the Warhammer universe once again.

