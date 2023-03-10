Home Technology The remake of “Extreme” “Dragon Restoration Among Men! Pole” demo – PCM
Technology

by admin
dragon among men

The latest work in the “Dragon Among People” series has already started production. On the other hand, the old works have been launched “reprints” and “remakes”. Dragon Restoration! Pole”, players who have never been in contact with the series and are interested in modern Japanese history are worth playing. The unconstrained setting does not need to worry about the moral constraints of the underworld, and it has a different flavor.

The underworld-themed “Dragon Among Men” series has been successful, and the production team has also launched “Dragon Among Men”, which is based on the “Shinsengumi” adaptation of Japanese history, adding a lot of romance and funny plots. If you have a little understanding of Japanese history, you will think that the change is good. Even if you don’t know it, watching “Katyu Kazuma” become “Ryoma Sakamoto”, under the setting of non-modern Japan, you still don’t talk much, and directly use your fists, swords and guns to influence opponent.

“Dragon Restoration Among People! The game system of “Extreme” is similar to the “Dragon Among Man” series in the original biography. This time, players are allowed to roam the streets at the end of the Bakumatsu, defeat hooligans, and participate in some events related to historical facts. As well as PvE battles, new productions, music videos of real-life actresses dressed as wandering girls, etc. are added. It is a pity that there is no strategy plot, only another “Second Life” playing farming. The game has been upgraded to the same “Unreal Engine” as other “Extreme” series, which is a great improvement over the PS3 version of the year. It supports 60fps smooth effects, which is more helpful to the fighting style of the players in this episode. Some characters have also changed their faces “refreshingly”. The series’ tradition of “male characters are prettier than female characters” remains unchanged.

Sakamoto Ryoma, played by the player, still has different “stances” that can be switched at any time, namely fighting, sword skills, short spears and mixed flurry. The guns that are rarely used in this book can shine in this episode, without too much “self” Review”, so the sense of fighting is more intense and refreshing, and each stance can also be added to the card deck with additional effects to facilitate the battle, and you can find out different “masters” to learn new moves, and collect weapons in the battle maze Strengthen the material, etc., the taste of breeding is stronger, and you don’t have to worry about the plot of the series. It is worth playing.

“Dragon Restoration Among People! pole”

  • Platform: PlayStation/Xbox One/Windows
  • Genre: Action Adventure
