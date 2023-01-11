Published by Konamihorror survivalaction gameSilent hill2》remakeComing this year on PS5 and PC, the development team Bloober Team It has been revealed that the core of the story will not be too different from the original version,In a recent interview with GamingBoltalso said that in addition to gameplay upgrades, changes in over-the-shoulder perspective and combat actions, players can also wait and see the upgrades in visual and animation technology.

Maciej Głomb, production director of the remake of Silent Hill 2, assured that the visuals of this work will provide a top-level feast, “Visual effects have always been the strength of Bloober Team, and I believe that in the remake of Silent Hill 2, this advantage will Keep it up.” During the development process, we closely communicated with the senior “Silent Hill” art director and monster designer Masada Ito to ensure that the game and art vision for this game are consistent.

“Our 2D and 3D teams are the best in their respective fields, so players can expect a first-class visual experience.” Maciej Głomb revealed that this work has completed the early external testing phase of development and received many positive feedbacks, even before the official release. There is a way to go, but he is very optimistic about the future. Obviously, we still have a long way to go, but I’m very optimistic about the future.

Bloober Team, on the other hand, is remastering the mental torture horror game “layers of fear“(Layers of Fears) will also be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC within this year. After that, the team seems to have no new plans.GamingBolt asks production team executive Kacper Michalski When asked whether there will be a sequel to “The Medium Psychic” released in 2021 and “Observer Observer” in 2017, he said that if the team has a better idea, these two works may develop sequels.

Interestingly, Bloober Team still has many IPs that have not been officially announced. For example, it has previously cooperated with Private Division to develop a brand new survival horror game. In November 2021, it also announced that it will cooperate with Rogue Games to develop an unnamed next-generation PC. And console games, and earlier in January this year, it hinted that more “Silent Hill” series will be launched in the future.