The importance of technology metals

The last two decades have seen an explosion of technological advances. Just think of the semiconductor industry, LED technology, photovoltaic production or fiber optic technology. All of these industries rely on technology metals to drive innovation and produce efficient products. Gallium, Germanium, Indium, Rhenium and Hafnium are some of the precious metals driving this revolution.

However, not everything is as simple as it seems. The limited availability and fragile supply chains of these metals pose a serious challenge. This is where investors come into play. doobloo AG has recognized that technological progress offers a unique opportunity to invest in real assets such as technology metals. This not only strengthens security of supply in Europe, but also offers investors the opportunity to benefit from the flourishing high-tech industry.

The world of technology metals

Technology metals are 29 elements that owe their name to their relevance to technical applications. They are on the list of critical raw materials for the EU because their importance for the economy is considered to be particularly high. However, this is associated with delivery bottlenecks. China, which supplies up to 80 percent of technology metals, dominates the market. The imbalance in the distribution of these raw materials is obvious and makes Europe vulnerable to possible supply shortages.

Recycling measures are already crucial to supply European markets. At the same time, the number of innovations requiring technology metals is constantly increasing. These metals are the blood that runs through the veins of modern technology.

A journey through the history of the metal trade

The trade in industrial metals has a long history, dating back to the Romans, who discovered and used copper and tin in England. The Industrial Revolution in the 19th century brought with it an enormous demand for metal, and international trade flourished. Metals were traded from around the world and helped fuel revolutionary development.

Trading today

Trading in industrial metals has evolved significantly since the Industrial Revolution. The London Metal Exchange is now the largest industrial metals trader in the world. After a temporary decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trading has recently increased again. This is due to several factors, including the US’s infrastructure plans under President Joe Biden, the rise of electric cars and huge demand from China under the Belt and Road Initiative.

China’s role in the metals trade

China has increasingly focused on strategic raw materials in the 21st century and achieved global market dominance. China almost has a monopoly on rare earths, which are essential for wind power and electromobility. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) continues to drive trade as building these trade routes requires enormous amounts of industrial metals. China is not only a large consumer but also one of the largest producers of metals.

The future of technology metals

The future of industrial metals looks promising and at the same time raises important questions about security of supply and sustainability. Increasing demand for environmentally friendly alternatives in the automotive industry, construction and energy production will also drive up demand for technology metals such as copper, nickel and lithium. The Belt and Road Initiative is expected to further transform the metals industry as demand for steel and other metals increases.

Experts such as Heinz Muser, the managing partner of doobloo AG, and Dr. Peter Riedi, a renowned precious metals expert from Liechtenstein, emphasizes the diverse opportunities of investing in technology metals and rare earths. These metals are crucial for numerous industries and future-oriented technologies.

Here are the key information and success factors from their perspective:

Technology metals as a basis for innovations:

– Technology metals such as indium, gallium and hafnium play an indispensable role in innovative solar and energy technologies.

– Indium is needed for flat screens and cell phone displays, while gallium plays a crucial role in the production of LED lamps.

– Hafnium is essential for producing powerful computer chips.

Rare earths as key to technological development:

– Rare earths are among the most sought-after raw materials worldwide because they are essential for technological development.

– These metals are used in the chemical industry, electrical industry, radiation protection technology and as alloy additives in the metal industry.

– Future technologies such as fuel cells and superalloys cannot be advanced without rare earths.

Duty free warehouse for tax benefits:

– Duty-free warehouses are storage facilities in which goods can be stored untaxed and duty-unpaid without being imported into the economic territory of the storage country.

– Customers within such duty-free warehouses can purchase raw materials at the net value of the goods, with VAT only being incurred upon physical delivery.

– This provides tax benefits and flexibility for investors in physical metals.

Security and location Germany:

– Storing physical investments such as technology metals and rare earths requires a lot of space and a high level of security.

– doobloo AG relies on the most modern security measures, including thick reinforced concrete walls, armored doors and sophisticated alarm systems.

The location in Germany offers the advantage that, in the event of a possible liquidation of the material assets, time-consuming customs formalities such as those in Switzerland are not required. This ensures quick sales to industrial customers.

Overall, technology metals and rare earths offer investors the opportunity to benefit from the constantly growing demand in various industrial sectors and technological developments. With a carefully planned investment and safe storage, investors can benefit from the opportunities offered by this valuable asset.

Author: Morgan Anne Woodward

doobloo AG, based in the Principality of Liechtenstein, specializes in the purchase of strategic metals. She is convinced that every investment portfolio should be expanded to include a tangible asset as a crisis and inflation-proof component. Technology metals and rare earths are urgently needed for almost all high-tech developments in recent years.

Contact

doobloo AG

dr. Peter Riedi

Meierhofstasse 2

FL-9490 Liechtenstein

+423 23 90 117

Share this: Facebook

X

