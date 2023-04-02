Home Technology The Renault Espace becomes the Espuv
The Renault Espace becomes the Espuv

Ahen off-road vehicles were still called Jeeps and sports cars were still called Porsches, so the world seemed a little more organized, a certain Chrysler Voyager set out to conquer families in North America. And the Renault Espace in Europe. The minivan generation was born, in the case of the French in 1984 a rectangular hut of mobile simplicity, inside around the six seats as empty as the state budget, so that all the school bags and footballs and backpacks could simply be thrown in. Renault already mastered the ingenious reduction to the essentials in the R4, in the first Twingo, also in the first Kangoo. For the edition of the sixth generation one could have hoped for a minibus, in terms of the idea about how VW is trying to establish the T7.

Renault, however, introduces sober figures. In the relevant segment D, 53 percent of customers currently choose an SUV, and only four percent choose what is called a monospace in French. And so the new Espace becomes an SUV. Nothing remains but the name. From the talents, a larger Austral is emerging, which is still struggling a little with its level of awareness, but is more accessible in the VW Tiguan region than would be expected at first glance. That’s why the Espace can be granted a similarly pleasant appearance on the road, Renault initially showed it statically.

More compact, lighter, more convenient

The new Espace announced for spring 2024 is 4.72 meters long and therefore noticeably more compact and lighter than its predecessor. In the back row fellow passengers sat uncomfortably, that will be better in the future. There’s seating for up to seven, with the rearmost two being cramped spots of dark existence for the short haul. As usual, the family remains in view, they can move the back seat by 20 centimeters and thus create space for suitcases or feet, up to 1800 liters of luggage should fit in over the high-acting loading sill.

A three-cylinder petrol engine is used as the drive, diesel is no longer available. The turbo engine has a displacement of 1.2 liters, these are key figures that take us back to the days of the R4. Here, however, two electric motors rush to the rescue, a powerful main unit and a gentle starter generator. In the ensemble they conjure up 199 hp system performance, which is used for a top speed of 175 km/h. The standard consumption is 4.7 liters, which will hardly be reached.

Of course, the full hybrid allows short distances of electric driving, probably even some of them in the city, and it also appeals to those who don’t have charging facilities at home because they don’t need them. The designers have dispensed with all-wheel drive, but for the purpose of better juggling in the urban jungle, all-wheel steering with a multi-link axle is available as an option.

