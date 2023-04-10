After the latest leaks on the Google Pixel 7a data sheet, which portend a significant hardware improvement compared to the Pixel 6a, a new rumor shows us the Pixel 7a launch colors and designswhich looks extremely similar to the 2021 Mountain View flagships.

An article from MySmartPrice, in fact, reveals that Pixel 7a will have a “boxy” design much more similar to that of Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a than to that of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Probably, Big G has adopted this design to differentiate its mid-range from the rest of the Pixel 7 line and, at the same time, to foster continuity with Pixel 6a.

Furthermore, Pixel 7a will be sold in at least three colorsi.e. White (white), Gray (gray) and Sky Blue (light blue). According to MySmartPrice, however, these three colors will arrive in stores only after the launch of the device: when the latter is presented, probably during the Google I / O in May, Big G will show the two black and cream color variants.

In terms of hardware, however, the Pixel 7a will be much more similar to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro than to the Pixel 6 or 6a. In fact, the smartphone will be equipped with a Tensor G2 SoCthe same present on the Google flagships launched in 2022. The new generation chip is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, with a marked increase compared to the 6 GB of Pixel 6a, and non-expandable storage starting from 128 GB.

In terms of displays, however, we can expect one 6.1″ diagonal OLED screen not dissimilar from that of Google Pixel 6a except for one important difference: the Pixel 7a panel will have a 90 Hz refresh rate, against the 60 Hz of the predecessor. Finally, on the camera side we can see that the midrange of Big G has two sensors, namely a main wide angle and an ultra-wide angle: therefore no telephoto or periscopic lens.