On February 26, Nokia announced the release of the new G22 smartphone model on the market. The peculiarity of this device, in the company’s intentions, is the possibility for the users themselves to provide for its repair. Indeed together with the global iFixit community, there is a commitment to tackling so-called planned obsolescence. That is, the practice by which large technology companies continue the life cycle of a product only for a certain period.

How the repair process works and iFixit’s helpful tutorials

On the iFixit community site, you can find instructions for replacing and repairing various components of the G22. In particular, there is an entire web page dedicated to the Nokia G22, both for guides and for ordering spare parts. Even if Nokia does not rule out sending your G22 to the assistance center to carry out any maintenance and replacement work.

Battery, screen, charging port and back cover are all available from iFixit, rigorously tested and quality guaranteed official Nokia replacement parts. In addition to the availability of having unmatched do-it-yourself repair kits.

The highest prices are obviously reserved for the smartphone screen at around 50 euros, while other replacement accessories do not exceed 25. In any case, by purchasing any piece, the kit will always include picks, screwdrivers, spudgers, tweezers and everything needed for the repair.

Support is complemented by iFixit’s excellent guides, which the website, as mentioned before, is well stocked with. In particular each tutorial is provided with descriptions that accompany the user at each step, with the addition of clarifying images. Where necessary, then, there are links that zoom back to the parts affected by the text and highlighted by special signs.

The mission of Nokia and iFixit

The declared objective of the collaboration between Nokia (HMD) and iFixit is to give more concrete support to eco-sustainability. In fact, the philosophy of the repair community is very clear from the title of its Homepage. “Never take broken for an answer.”

The fight against planned obsolescence also includes the use of recycled materials, to manage electronic waste more responsibly. Indeed, the back cover is made with 100% recycled plastic which, according to HMD, would have a longer life. Nokia also, for its part, ensures that, in its manufacturing process, the smartphone has a life cycle such as to be able to reduce the environmental impact.

Features of the Nokia G22

So far so good when it comes to sustainability and reuse, but what does the Nokia G22 offer in terms of functionality and performance? First of all, it must be said that it is a smartphone that is a mobile phone that is committed to providing competitive hardware and software.

The Nokia G22 is in fact equipped with a battery with a declared duration of three days, 5050 mAh with 20 W of power. The CPU is a Unisoc T606 operating at a frequency of 1.6 GHz while the 4G RAM memory can be expanded. As far as data storage is concerned, the Nokia G22 smartphone is equipped with 128GB of space with the possibility of extending up to 2 Tera with MicroSD.

The screen doesn’t scream miracles but it is respectable: in glass (Gorilla Glass3) HD+ resolution in 20:9 aspect ratio. The diagonal stands at around 6.5 inches, while the camera department uses 8 and 50 MP sensors for the front and rear, respectively. Also good connectivity which in addition to Bluetooth and WiFi also provides the sensor for the NFC and the input for the 3.5 mm jack.

To orchestrate everything there is the Android 12 operating system, which can be updated for free for up to 2 years. As well as those for security, which are not paid for three years and are received every three months. Equipped with networks up to 4G, one thing is certain: its price of 179 euros could appeal to many.