The report alleges that the Microsoft HoloLens R&D team has laid off more than 100 people and will promote the development of augmented reality in the form of software in the future
Wall Street JournalReports allege that Microsoft’s HoloLens is being developedteamOver 100 members have been axed in the past 2 years.

According to former Microsoft employees and LinkedIn information, Microsoft has now reorganized the HoloLens R&D team, and laid off more than 100 members, while also reducingAugmented realityDevelopment project funding. Before that, there was more news that Microsoft had suspended the development of HoloLens 3 hardware, and even canceled the mixed reality hardware project with Samsung.

With the departure of Alex Kipman, head of HoloLens, from Microsoft in the first half of this year, the HoloLens R&D team has been split into hardware and software. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasized that software will lead the development of augmented reality applications in the future. , thus highlighting the fact that Microsoft has reduced the proportion of augmented reality hardware R&D.

Microsoft currently entrusts the hardware part of the HoloLens to the product director Panos Panay, and the software part is in charge of the Microsoft Teams director Jeff Teper, but there is currently no follow-up product launch plan, and Microsoft’s development of augmented reality applications is obviously more advanced. Other players have slowed down a lot, including Meta’s Quest series and Magic Leap’s augmented reality headsets, which have already seized the market one after another, making the market question Microsoft’s approach to the augmented reality market.

However, since Microsoft recently announced its cooperation with Meta, it will not only bring the Microsoft Teams service to the Horizon platform used by the corresponding Quest series devices, but also allow users to use the Xbox Game Pass service within the Horizon platform, which seems to mean that Microsoft will follow the previous mobile phones. The market development model, in the augmented reality market layout, no longer relies on self-built hardware, but uses software to attract more user groups, and thus deploys the development of the metaverse market.

