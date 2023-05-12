the report cards of the second semifinal (LIVE)…

After an early evening dominated by Moldavian flutes, Finnish techno and lots of memes, it officially begins the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023and therefore also begin our report cardsstrictly live.

The remaining 16 semi-finalists perform tonight, but only 10 will get a ticket for the Grand Finale on Saturday 13 May. Waiting for them there will be representatives of the Big Six (Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Ukraine) as well as the 10 artists who have already qualified during the first semi-final.

We remind you that Italy will be represented on Saturday by Marco Mengonicompeting with Two livesis that no country can vote for itself. However, in this Eurovision there are three Italians in the race. In fact, in addition to Mengoni, there is My Alessandra for Norway (already qualified for the Grand Finale) ei Piqued Jackswho will be performing for San Marino tonight.

The report cards of the second semifinal of Eurovision 2023 (article being updated live)

Denmark: Reiley – Breaking my heart : 2

Danish friends, take to the streets and riot. Disney Channel, Zack e Cody al Grand Hotel

Armenia: Brunette – Future lover : 4

He started singing at 4 years old. Then unfortunately she continued. Amenia is cute

Romania: Theodor Andrei – D.G.T. (Off and on) : 3

Ethan from Måneskin, we know it’s you. He goes back to drums which is better. More off than on

Estonia: INVITE – Bridges : 6,5

Hard to tell if it’s because of the atrocities that preceded it or because of the dreamy melody of the refrain. In any case, the first sufficiency of the evening is his. Let’s all sing it together Estoniamola

Belgio: Gustaph – Because of you : 5

Boy George making love to Eurythmics in Eurovision. He holds the stage well and the song is very Belgian

Cipro: Andrew Lambrou – Break a broken heart : 4

Cyprus has participated 38 times in Eurovision without winning. This is the 39th. Andrew, don’t you have pity on us? Mashup

Iceland: Diljá – Power : 4,5

Overpferorming do we have any? Please, the exit is Diljá, but calm down first.

Greece: Victor Vernicos – What they say : 4

He is 16 years old. He is young. One day he will be a big star. One day though, not today.

Poland: WHITE – Solo : 6

But is there, like, an entry in this year’s rulebook that mandates break+dancing mid-piece? However, such a terrible semi-final that even Blanka’s heartfelt and resentful pop seems like a hit. Banner White

Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem: 6,5

If you translate it into Italian it becomes a Litfiba song. But at least they are power

Georgia: Iru – Echo : 4

The song is desperate. Who listens too. It echoes him

San Marino: Piqued Jacks – Like an animal : 9

Simply the strongest so far. Like an animal on stage. We all live in a yellow San Marin

Austria: Teya & Salena – Who the hell is Edgar? : 7

It must be admitted that the chorus is a hit. They Paola and Chiara when you order them on Wish

Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – It blows : 2

A reggaeton beat accompanies a song which, in its title, also finds the vote of this report card: It blows

Lithuania: Monika Linkyte – Stay : 6

Intimate verse and melodic refrain with chorus. Everything in the right place. Stay where you are, now the ticket for the final arrives.

Australia: Voyager – Promise : 5

Instruments in playback but a lot of personality. The one that was missing for most of the evening. PS. He was a 6, then the guitar solo started. Anger

Eurovision 2023: The 10 semi-finalists entering the Grand Final on Saturday

Below are the 10 artists who access the Grand Final on Saturday 13 May. To these are added the 10 best of the semi-final on Tuesday 9 May and the Big Six (Italy, France, Spain, Germany and Ukraine).

Armenia: Brunette – Future lover

Estonia: INVITE – Bridges

Belgium: Gustaf – Because of you

Cipro: Andrew Lambrou – Break a broken heart

Poland: WHITE – Solo

Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe diem

Austria: Teya & Salena – Who the hell is Edgar?

Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – It blows

Lithuania: Monika Linkyte – Stay

Australia: Voyager – Promise