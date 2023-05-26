The representative of France arrived!!! Focal Bathys Hi-Fi ANC Active Noise Cancellation Wireless, USB DAC 24bit/192kHz Decoding Headphones Review! | Headphone Reviews – Post76 Play Network

I don’t play much with Focal wired headphones, but I learned that there will be a wireless headset in Qudi, so I used a lot of my own headphone technology. Xiao Se immediately moved his index finger to the Focal Bathys active noise-cancelling wireless headphones! Focal Bathys uses a 40mm aluminum-magnesium M-shaped spherical dynamic unit, which is entirely made in France and can provide the sound quality performance that Focal engineers need. Moreover, this headset supports Bluetooth decoding SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, aptX, and The wireless method can handle Hi-Res high-definition sound quality, and if it is connected with a USB DAC, it can support up to 24bit/192kHz decoding. Secondly, Focal Bathys has a strong battery life. It’s capable of playing music continuously for up to 30 hours when using Bluetooth and noise-canceling mode, making it ideal for long-distance travel or extended use. The headset supports 3.5mm and USB-C connections.

In terms of wireless function, Focal Bathys headphones have ANC active noise reduction function, which can effectively reduce the interference of external noise, so that users can enjoy music more attentively. In addition, it also supports a variety of functions, such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Google Fast Pair, providing a more convenient control and use experience. And Focal Bathys are designed with comfort and durability in mind. Equipped with a comfortable leather pad, users can feel comfortable wearing it for a long time. Moreover, the shell structure of the earphones has been carefully designed to provide superior sound quality performance and durability.

💃Focal Bathys Specifications

✨Connection method: Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm, USB-C

✨Audio decoding: SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, aptX

✨Unit: 40mm aluminum-magnesium M-type spherical dynamic unit

✨Frequency Response: 15–22,000Hz

✨Battery life: 30 hours (Bluetooth and noise reduction mode on), 35 hours (3.5mm connection mode), 42 hours (USB DAC mode)

✨Accessories: 3.5mm TRS (1.2m), USB-C (1.2m), portable protective case

✨Control system: Focal & Naim App (support iOS, Android)

✨Dimensions (with protective box): 240 x 210 x 70mm

✨Weight: 350g

✨Suggested retail price: HKD5,880