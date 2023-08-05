The return of Simon the Sorcerer, Rick Astley and the development of video games made in Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Two titles to be released by the end of the year, another already announced for 2024. While on the one hand Leonardo Interactive continues to grow, on the other it wants to act as a point of reference for the Italian video game ecosystem, promoting the growth of sector. Or at least this is the goal of the CEO Leonardo Francesco Caltagirone. Daymare 1994: Sandacastle, prequel to Daymare: 1998, will be released on August 30th.

What should the public expect from this title? The game was developed by Invaders Studio, an Italian reality, which had great success with the first episode. In this case the idea was to create a prequel, which would explain some points of the original game. The story is set four years before the events of Daymare: 1998, with a very interesting story, set inside Area 51. But I can’t spoil more. What I can say is that compared to the first episode there are some important improvements both in terms of graphics and ideas, for example in the way you fight enemies. A new weapon has been inserted that freezes them, preventing them from transferring their life energy to the survivors and actually increasing the strategy component on the part of the players.

(from left) Carlo Bianchi_COO Leonardo Productions Leonardo, Francesco Caltagirone_CEO Leonardo Interactive, Luigi Simonetti_CEO Commodore Industries

Meanwhile, you have announced, for 2024, the release of another prequel, this time by Simon the Sorcerer. What can you tell us about this title?

It will be called Simon the Sorcerer Origins and will be developed by another large Italian company such as Smallthing Studios. The story itself is very interesting, but I think that in terms of gaming experience the challenge is to balance the vintage touch, which takes players back to the nineties, with some novelty. Furthermore, the soundtrack is very beautiful, in which a song by Rick Astley is also included.

With Simon the Sorcerer you resume a saga that has been at a standstill since 2010 and which, in its first five chapters, has had an up-and-down impact on the audience. Why this choice?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

