The revenge of “dumb phones”, simple, useful and not very “intelligent” mobile phones

Once upon a time they were the cell phones par excellence, without too much competition. Today the so-called “feature phones” are considered objects for those who are not accustomed to technology, elderly parents or grandparents, who at most need to take fleeting photos or write a few messages on social media. But no. At the end of August, Counterpoint Research analysts thought about reversing the situation. According to the analysis contained in the report “Millennials Advocate Digital Detox”, in the USA the “dumbphone” market will reach 2.8 million units sold in 2023, equal to approximately 3% of the entire mobile sector.

If we add to these numbers that the smartphone segment will lose 6% in the current year, the indication that some consumers are deciding to switch to less intelligent but perhaps more functional devices is more than an isolated indication. If Gen Z and Millennials use feature phones to try to detox from the omnipresence of social media and the internet, it is also paradoxical how this trend has become a hashtag on TikTok, the youth social network par excellence, with #bringbackfliphones. A bit of nostalgia for the features of models that seem light years away from the iPhone but also a comeback for the brands that have made the history of telephony.

Nokia, for example, has been focusing on the memory effect for years, thanks to the revisiting of its milestones in a slightly more modern key. It is no coincidence that Counterpoint Research itself states that Hmd Global, the company that owns the Nokia brand, has come to hold a 26% share of the feature phone market, second only to Tcl, which holds 43%. The rest? In the hands of small producers, like Sonim, who have agreements with telephone operators to offer convenient packages, almost always based on voice, text messages and little data, given the essentiality of the object and the minimal use it makes of the internet.

The discussion is broader and involves all those companies that, as per the new policy, want to reduce the costs of their products. Old phones are also an interesting option for tourists who can buy one for travel, for just a few euros, or for those who live in developing countries where the connection is slow or unstable.

But there is also another intrinsic reason for the decline of smartphones and the recovery of less intelligent, i.e. less connected, mobile phones: omnipresent digitalisation. Computers, wearables, cars: practically every device we touch has a connection to the network. Detoxifying ourselves from a world perpetually connected to something means optimizing the tools we adopt, to avoid a sort of burnout due to excess technology, where the management of similar tools becomes more complex than the use of the tools themselves.

