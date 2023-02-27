There is no actor without a voice. And Pilar Fogliati of voices brings together four in her first work Romantic. A film she directed, wrote and starred in, punctuated by four different characters sharing the same existential unease.

Pilar Fogliati and its Romantic in our contemporaneity it represents a unicum – an exception that shouldn’t be the exception but the rule – and it is a good thing that films of this type act as a slide of reality, and that they suggest the direction that cinema must take. Pilar Fogliati is a clear, intense, creative voice, it is a new energy that invests everything and invests us, because in the dining room we don’t just go to look at a beautiful white sheet that comes to life but the art that investigates us.

Romantic: the review of the film written and directed by Pilar Fogliati

An episodic film. Romantic by Pilar Fogliati takes on a very big risk and manages perfectly to bring home an unexpected result. After the success of the series Netflix I hate Christmas, Pilar Fogliati he writes, directs and plays four characters: Eugenia Praticò, Tazia De Tiberis, Michela Trezza and Uvetta Budini Di Raso. They are the protagonists of Romanticin cinemas from 23 February.

Romantic it is a fragmented work, severed in structure but which refers to a single sense, a very precise marker, the idea that through irony, solid and mature writing, one can decline the archetype and dispel the stereotype. This is because the characters written, directed and interpreted by Pilar Fogliati are complex, pragmatic, dense, they are gutted with a dry gaze and a real, dense, almost harmful prose that makes you smile when it has to make you smile, and hits you when it wants to hit.

An episodic film with solid and witty writing

The first character who introduces the film is Eugenia, a Sicilian screenwriter who proposes her writing Oil on apple with the stubbornness of one who has forged his aspiration in dialectical storms. He doesn’t know what silence is but he knows what entertainment is, he is almost a television, radio, brilliant, seductive, shrewd character, he is certainly the most focused, credible character of Pilar Fogliati, who has a rhythm and a voice thick. Subsequently, to divide the screen, there is Uvetta, a woman daughter of a nobility perhaps only apparent, certainly a little ditzy, even a little lost, careless. The softest colors coexist in her, she is a character who has a hole, like a palette on which colors are mixed before being applied, she is a character who seems to persist in life but who doesn’t know how to inhabit it.

And then the story takes us into the lives of Michela, a shoe saleswoman from Guidonia, upright, disruptive, shrewd, and Tazia, a Pariolina who has the stride of Carrie Bradshaw, whose best accessory isn’t shoes but knowing how to live in the world with a few but solid certainties. But you know, a doubt is worth more than any certainty, and Tazia will soon understand.

What is certain is that choosing to write and star in an episodic film, with changing characters and intertwining stories, even if marginally, has many advantages, but above all it means taking many risks. One of them is losing the empathy of the viewer who has to get used to new scenarios, new styles and new themes. The risk of losing the audience’s attention and tension is very high, but this is not the case with Romanticwho takes the risk by managing to bring the audience into the prism of this comedy with his solid and witty writing.

Romantic: Pilar Fogliati and her comic masks tell the story of a generation in crisis

Pilar Fogliati manages to suggest the expressive figure of each character even with a gesture, a glance, but above all through her voice, with changes of tone, accents that are always different, always credible and incredibly funny. Between looks in the car and sharp jokes, Romantic doesn’t seem to miss a beat.

The only flaw of this very successful comedy is that beyond the main characters, in this case the four protagonists, there is no room for anything else. The secondary characters, the ones we would once have called character actors, are evanescent, have no particular structure and after a few seconds you forget about them. However, this does not determine the final result of a comedy that manages to overcome all the small defects and deliver itself into the hands of the public in a brilliant and amusing way. Above all, we hope that this will lead the director to continue directing and writing sassy and authentic characters.