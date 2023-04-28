The review of the Instax Mini 12: winning horse you don’t change

In a hyper digitized world where the cloud is king, it is not strange to find people increasingly interested in sensations that handling a physical object returns. Among these objects, you may have guessed from the title of this review, the photo they dominate. The transition from giant albums of family photos to gigabytes of smartphone photos was swift and dramatic, but a slice of incurable romantics cannot give up the pleasure of developing, conserving and exhibiting their own photos. This Fujifilm knows it well and for some time has relaunched the trend of instant cameras with the Instax mini line. Now, the company has made the latest model available, the Instax Mini 12 and this is its review.

Let’s find out all the news of this model and the rendering of the photos.

Our review of the new Instax Mini 12

The new Instax Mini 12 uses the experience accumulated by the company in terms of instant cameras in a format, as the title suggests, mini and a truly captivating design. This model incorporates the main features of the Mini 11 model, launched in 2020 as the Close-Up/Selfie and automatic exposure adjustment functionality. To these are added new functions such as parallax correction, automatic lens control and much more, but let’s start with order.

Design

The first thing that catches the eye is the original design vintage of the Instax Mini 12 featured one rounded style inspired by soap bubbles and to a series of pastel colors. For this review, we received the model from Fujifilm Blossom Pink.

Like its predecessor, the Instax Mini 12 boasts a compact and lightweight designo which makes it strangely easy to carry and the feel that the satin surface returns is really pleasant. On the front of the camera we find the large 60mm Fujinon lens placed inside the chamber compartment that can be rotated to turn it on and to activate the close-up function which we will talk about later. Just above the target we find a practical mirror designed for selfies. Always in the front we find two automatic brightness sensors above them a large flash.

The back of the room is occupied as well as by 0.37x viewfinder with target spot and from film drawer (sold separately). The film set (of 10), measuring 86mm x 54mm, is inserted here and will instantly release from the camera from the left side. The photo will need about 90 seconds to self-develop and that’s it. All this is powered by two AA batteries which are placed in the appropriate drawer on the top of the chamber.

Technology

Don’t be fooled by the vintage vibes of this camera, the technology of the Instax Mini 12 is more than modern. As anticipated, we have a Fujinon 60mm lens, allowing you to take sharp and clear photos. Il brightness sensor can understand the amount of light present in the environment and so on adjust the flash but it will always be on. Although this is a great advantage in terms of simplicity of configuration, it could prove to be a hindrance for the most demanding photographers, but we’ll talk about it in the next chapter.

Like the previous version, the close-up function for subjects closest to the lens or selfies. This is accompanied by the new Parallax Correction feature, whereby the camera viewfinder aligns with the lens when using Close-Up mode, reducing movement and obtaining a more centered photo. The new lens structure allows intuitive steps both to turn the camera on and off and to switch to the well-known Close-up/Selfie mode with a simple rotation of the lens.

The camera uses Fujifilm Instax Mini instant film, which can be purchased in different variants, depending on the type of effect you want to obtain. There are color films, black and white films and even films decorated with funny patterns.

The novelty of Instax UP!

Among the novelties of this year’s model, we find support for the Instax UP! The app will provide you with the tools to digitize the photos you develop and thus have a version to share with your friends on various social networks. Also in this case, the application is simple and well organized, you just need to scan the developed photo with the camera, adjust its outlines and it’s done.

The test of the Instax Mini 12

To carry out this review, we took the Instax Mini 12 with us to Paris and thus took advantage of the great photogenic nature of the city. Here we photographed objects and monuments far away, close up, indoors and outdoors, with the sun and with the clouds to see how the camera behaved in every situation.

Before telling you about the quality of the photos, not to be confused with our awkward skills as photographers, let me tell you that we loved the design of this Instax mini 12. In addition to the color, perfect for us at TechPrincess, the “soft” style of the camera left us surprised and the weight, about 306 g (without battery), makes it extremely transportable.

The yield of the photos was most of the time excellent and the change between close-up and normal mode is easy and intuitive. But unfortunately the ease of use and the absence of a minimum setting is both its strong point and its weak point. While the light sensor has progressed over the years, it’s impossible to turn off the flash that is activated even in extreme light conditions. This inevitably alters the colors when it should simply create a little more light and on very sunny days or with light subjects, the “ghost” effect of the subjects is inevitable. By the same concept, forget selfies if you have glasses (like who is writing this review) because the reflection is always around the corner.

We have opted, as you can see in the photo above, to cover the flash with your hand, a far from comfortable solution.

The Instax Mini 12 review in a nutshell

Some small defects are present and you will need some time to understand the right conditions for optimal rendering of the photos, a path that will make you lose about ten films. However, once you get the hang of it, the versatility of this Instax 12 Mini and the quality of the photographs will make you forget the small problems faced. If we add to this the more than excellent price of € 89.99, we are dealing with an unprecedented snapshot, the best that Fujifilm has ever released.

This is certainly not a model for everyoneProfessional photographers out there might turn up their noses at the idea of ​​letting the camera do everything without making any adjustments. If, on the other hand, you are a creative and incurable romantic of physical photos and those beautiful photo walls of the past, don’t think twicechoose the pastel color you like best and go take pictures to give, keep and share!

