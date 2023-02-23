FromSoftware’s dark fantasy RPG “Eirden’s Ring” ushered in its first anniversary (2/25). The publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment announced yesterday (22) that the game had sold more than 20 million units. “Runes” is a currency used to upgrade equipment, ashes, and trade items. It is functionally similar to Echoes of Soul and Blood in other Souls games.

Since the punishment of the soul game is to die and become penniless, if the player dies again before getting back the sprayed runes, the money will disappear forever, so most faders will always find ways to spend Rune upgrades on bare bodies to ensure goodwill against Hidetaka Miyazaki will not lost to pants Lost too much. But a player doesn’t think so. He has accumulated nearly 1 billion Runes, reaching the maximum holding limit of the system.

Photo/photo provided by Mr. Zhu Jiaan

Player VahnNoaGala shared the game screen of “Eldon Law” on Reddit, showing that his character has a huge amount of money: 999,999,999 runes, which is also the maximum limit of the system. If it is not reduced, he will not be able to continue to use runes.

VahnNoaGala added in a message that nearly 1 billion runes are enough for him to rise from level 353 to level 639, but there is still a long way to go before reaching the upper limit of level 713; It costs a total of 1,692,558,415 runes from zero to cap.

There are many ways to earn runes quickly on the junction of “Eirden Ring”, among which killing the Platinum Son on the way to the Mengwen Dynasty is the easiest, and evenThere are also players who build robots to control the handle to swipe moneyso other comments are mostly talking about how many platinum sons were killed during the process of this dude brushing runes, and some people questioned the meaninglessness of this thankless achievement. VahnNoaGala confirmed that it took about 50 hours to brush in the game. Nearly 1 billion runes.

