The rise and fall of Google Reader

by admin

On The Verge, David Pierce tells of the rise and fall of what is probably the most well-known RSS reader in Internet history, Google Reader.

I can’t shake the thought that Google, instead of relying on their failed social media experiment Google Plus, is further expanding its quasi-monopoly position in the RSS market and using the Feedburner technology, which is also used throughout the Internet, to replace the social features, they could have prevented the rise of Facebook’s newsfeed and we would be living in a different world as a result. Not necessarily in a better, but possibly in a slightly less noisy-outraged-excited world.

Google’s Reader was also closely intertwined with the rise of blogging as a culture: writing-on-the-web by explicitly non-journalists presenting their thoughts and up-to-date links to stories and finds on websites caught on as Evan Williams and Meg Hourihan did theirs Founded Platform Blogger.com. It was this moment that established the modern social media era and its culture: people writing and sharing things on the internet using a frictionless tool. The big platforms certainly changed that culture, but they didn’t create it.

Google was in a unique position to nurture (and exploit) this culture and establish a paradigm for the design of RSS-based social media platforms. Unfortunately, they didn’t take this opportunity, and secretly I’m still hoping for a relaunch of the best and most user-friendly of all reader software to date, even if the Inoreader I’ve been using for two years comes very close to a perfect RSS reader.

