The rise and fall of the coworking startup

The founder Adam Neumann built a castle in the air around the coworking startup. Now the remnants of his vision are shattered on the hard ground of reality.

Adam Neumann set out to revolutionize the way we collaborate with WeWork. Now the company has filed for bankruptcy.

Benjamin Girette / Bloomberg

In January 2019, WeWork employees gathered in Los Angeles for the annual, mandatory company summit. With performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Ashton Kutcher, the occasion was less of a retreat and more of a sprawling party weekend.

There was also a lot to celebrate. After an investment from Softbank, WeWork was considered the most valuable startup in the United States with a valuation of $47 billion. A surprisingly high value for a company that basically just rents out office space.

But for Adam Neumann, one of the founders of WeWork, it was always about more. Like every year, Neumann took the stage in Los Angeles to make a big announcement: “There are more than 150 million orphans in the world. We want to solve this problem and give them a new family: the WeWork family.” Neumann announced that the startup was pursuing a single, all-encompassing vision: “Raising the world’s consciousness to a new level.” Everything seemed ready for a major IPO in fall 2019.

Adam Neumann, taken in New York in 2021.

Angus Mordant / Bloomberg

Four years and a pandemic later, there’s not much left of the airy vision. The planned IPO was canceled and Neumann had to resign from his post. The valuation has shrunk to a measly $65 million by early November 2023. On Monday evening, WeWork filed for bankruptcy protection in the state of New Jersey.

Coworking with the aim of changing the world

WeWork was founded in New York in 2010. Adam Neumann, born in Israel and in the city for almost ten years, had just dropped out of his studies and tried his hand at being a founder. His startup ideas – a women’s shoe with a fold-over heel and the baby fashion brand Krawlers – turned out to be flops. He was in dire need of money and, in an emergency, sublet the Krawlers premises in Brooklyn to another company.

The idea for WeWork was born. After the 2008 financial crisis, there was a lot of vacant office space in New York that was available cheaply. At the same time, many unemployed professionals tried to get back on their feet. Many of them were willing to pay something for an attractive work environment instead of working in a café.

Neumann teamed up with Miguel McKelvey, an architect from Oregon, and together they convinced their landlord to give them a vacant floor for a coworking space. After a year, they sold the company to the landlord for three million dollars and set up WeWork.

The WeWork branches exuded a mix of Silicon Valley aesthetics and boutique hotel charm. Clear lines and Danish design dominated, with neon-colored lettering shining on the walls. The corridors were kept narrow and the work areas open to enable spontaneous encounters and promote community. In the evening there were yoga classes, wine tastings and networking events.

WeWork’s offices are intended to provide space for spontaneous meetings.

Kate Munsch / Reuters

Neumann made WeWork bigger than a real estate company. He described the startup as a “capitalist kibbutz” that ushers in a new era of collaboration. Neumann himself spent several years in a kibbutz in Israel. His partner McKelvey also grew up in a collective. In Neumann’s vision, colleagues and friends, office and home, work and leisure merged into one big whole.

«The 1990s and early 2000s were the decade of the “I”. The iPhone, the iPod – everything revolved around me,” Neumann told the New York Daily News in 2011. «And where did that get us? Into a terrible recession. The next decade is the decade of ‘We’, where collaboration is the future of innovation.”

The WeWork members were linked via an app that was supposed to make a “physical social network” possible. The company highlighted its work with data and said it had better insights into how its premises are being used thanks to artificial intelligence.

Neumann scores points with investors with his charismatic manner and his lofty rhetoric. Walter Isaacson, biographer of Steve Jobs and Elon Musk, compared Neumann to the Apple co-founder in an interview with “Fast Company”.

“When I met him, I wanted to invest after just a few minutes,” Joey Low, who was involved in several investment rounds starting in 2013, later told the Wall Street Journal. “He was hungry for success – that was clear.”

According to Vanity Fair, Bruce Dunlevie, whose fund WeWork received its first venture capital in 2012, is said to have said to Neumann: “You’re not selling coworking, you’re selling an energy like I’ve never felt before.”

Adam Neumann appearing at a tech conference in May 2017.

Eduardo Munoz / Reuters

But Neumann’s most enthusiastic supporter was Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank. Backed by billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Softbank’s Vision Fund invested aggressively in startups like Uber and Slack. Son invested a total of more than $18.5 billion in WeWork.

The curtain falls

By 2019, Neumann grew WeWork from a coworking space in New York to a 12,500-employee company that rented office space in 111 cities in 29 countries and had 500,000 members.

But when investors were able to take a look at WeWork’s books in August 2019 in preparation for the planned IPO, the image of Neumann and WeWork collapsed. The startup had little to do with technology and racked up massive losses – $2 billion in 2018. A loss of $3.7 billion was forecast for 2019. Millions were invested in Neumann’s personal projects – such as a wave pool company.

Doubts also arose about the basic business model. WeWork signed ten to twenty year leases and re-rented the offices on a short-term basis. You were there from a month onwards. In the event of a crisis, WeWork’s tenants were able to quickly terminate their premises while WeWork itself had to continue paying rent. In addition, there were the large amounts that WeWork invested in renovating the offices.

And while Neumann had always publicly touted the communal aspect of his company, in the background he looked after himself well. Neumann held the rights to the “We” brand and billed WeWork for its use. He also owned several buildings in which his startup rented office space.

Under pressure from his investors, Neumann resigned as CEO in September 2019 – including a hefty severance payment. The IPO was called off, Softbank stepped in with a $5 billion loan to save the startup and took over the majority of the shares. An austerity program was set up. In the future, WeWork should focus entirely on renting out coworking spaces, without a world-changing mission.

In February 2020, Softbank appointed Sandeep Mathrani, a CEO with extensive experience in the real estate industry, in the hope of sparking a quick recovery.

The pandemic as a nail in the coffin

This mission was complicated by the onset of the Covid pandemic. Offices around the world remained empty, including those of WeWork. The company desperately tried to renegotiate its long-term contracts. Many of these were completed in 2018 and 2019 when prices were very high. Under Neumann, WeWork expanded rapidly and concluded some unfavorable contracts that linked terminations to high fines.

WeWork continued to burn money. In 2020 the loss was $3.1 billion, and a year later it was as much as $4.4 billion. In order to obtain fresh capital, WeWork went public in October 2021 via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). The company was valued at $9 billion.

Mathrani was optimistic that WeWork would be able to benefit from the trend towards more flexible working models after the pandemic and predicted a profit for 2022. However, the hoped-for recovery did not come. The running costs for the office space remained too high, while sales were always below expectations. Interest rates also rose from 2023, which made the highly indebted company’s situation even more difficult.

In May this year, Mathrani resigned as CEO. The new CEO, David Tolley, tried again to renegotiate the leases and restructure the debt, without lasting success. Now WeWork is pulling its final trump card: bankruptcy. The provisions of the US bankruptcy code make it easier for WeWork to abandon unprofitable premises and work on a plan to reduce its debt while continuing operations.

