The Rise of 1440p and 4K: Steam Hardware Survey Shows Shift Away from 1080p Displays

Steam Hardware Survey Reveals Shift Towards Higher Resolutions

Valve’s recent Steam hardware survey has shed light on a growing trend among gamers: the gradual abandonment of 1080p displays in favor of higher resolutions such as 1440p and 4K. The survey, which provides valuable insights into the gaming community, indicates that while 1080p games still dominate, a noteworthy 2.33% of players on Steam have already made the switch to visual upscaling.

Considering Steam’s massive user base, boasting over 100 million users, this seemingly small percentage translates to approximately 2 million individuals partaking in the pursuit of enhanced visual experiences on their monitors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

