The Rise of CG Animation: Wonder Studio Allows Users to Easily Swap Film Actors for CG Characters

New AI Service Allows Anyone to Create CG Films Easily

With summer vacation just around the corner, there will be a plethora of CG animations released to keep children entertained. However, a new online AI service called Wonder Studio is making it possible for anyone to shoot their own CG short films, all with the help of a mobile phone.

Developed by Wonder Dynamics in the United States, Wonder Studio aims to revolutionize the production process for CG animations. By using AI technology, the service can extract the movements and expressions of actors from live-action movies and apply them to CG characters. This eliminates the need for extensive special effects work, resulting in a time-saving of 80-90%.

Wonder Studio seamlessly separates the real actors from the scene and replaces them with CG characters, ensuring high-quality visual effects. The program also adjusts the lighting according to the original film, providing a cohesive look throughout the production. Producers have complete control over every detail, including the position, proportion, material, light source, and camera movement of the CG characters. All data from these processes can be exported, making it easy to integrate into other CG software for further production.

This innovative service is not just limited to professional filmmakers. Wonder Studio is also suitable for individuals or businesses looking to create 3D CG productions, VR character designs, advertisements, or educational videos. By utilizing the AI technology, these videos can be more vibrant and dynamic than ones featuring real people.

Wonder Studio offers two monthly plans, both of which are currently available at limited-time discounts. The Lite plan, priced at $16.99 per month (approximately HK$133), offers a maximum output resolution of 1080p, 5GB of storage space, and the ability to process 150 seconds of video. It includes 6 self-made characters, up to 2 personal AI motion captures, data exports, and commercial authorization. The Pro plan, priced at US$84.99 per month (approximately HK$666), allows for a longer video length of 510 seconds in 4K resolution and the upload of up to 2000MB of video. It also enables the export of Blender scenes, Alpha masks, and other data, catering to the needs of more professional users.

With Wonder Studio, anyone can now bring their creative ideas to life through CG filmmaking. It opens up endless possibilities for storytelling and visual effects, allowing users to create captivating videos with ease. Say goodbye to the limitations of live-action movies and embrace the world of CG animations with this groundbreaking AI service.

