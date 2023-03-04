One hundred and sixty local, more than a thousand international collaborators with an average of 27 years old of age, a turnover of more than 100 million euros. These are the numbers of Poke House which, after Europe and California, is preparing to conquer the East Coast with the opening of the second store in the heart of Miami Beach: “After the success of the dark kitchen experiment for a year – tells Matthew Pichifounder of Poke House together with Victory Zanetti – we have decided to open five clubs in different neighborhoods of Miami by the end of the year”.

The rise of Poke House in Europe and the USA

The Italian scaleup had already brought its presence overseas since January 2022 with the acquisition of the Sweetfin chain, a brand that had inspired Zanetti to found Poke House. The operation involved in particular the 14 Sweetfin branded locations in California, which today, by becoming part of the Poke House Group, have already become twenty.

Towards ITW 2022 Vittoria Zanetti and the startup that brought poke to Italy by Emanuele Capone

September 27, 2022



Today Poke House is the first or second poke brand in eight European countries: Italy, United Kingdom, Holland, Spain, France, Portugal, Romania, Austria. “Our goal is to have absolute leadership in all the countries where we are present and to expand into the United States,” adds Pichi.

After a stop between June and July – “in which we acted with caution, given the global economic conditions”, explains the founder – Poke House has started opening stores again in Portugal, England, France and Miami.

The secret of our success? Healthy and quality food with Italian care and taste

Poke House: 25 million raised. 20 million credit from banks

In its short but intense history, the Group has raised a capital increase of 25 million euros and 20 million in credit from banks. How can it grow so fast? “Volumes are important and we have a quick return on investment: a classic restaurant has an average cost of one million euros, 200-250 thousand are enough for ours. in about 14 months the investment is recouped”. To continue the expansion, the group is preparing for a new super-capital increase with an exploration mandate to Goldman Sachs.

The case The appeal of startups: “Less bureaucracy and more investment” by Archangel Rociola

September 29, 2022



What is the secret of this success? “Healthy, quality food with Italian care and taste – replies Pichi – we realized that people still see us as a way to eat well at the right price. Despite the increases in the prices of raw materials, we have raised prices very little and are focusing on volumes”.