The robot lawyer arrives in the US court: debut in the courtroom at the end of February

The date has been set, but the place remains mysterious. The AI-powered robot lawyer will make his debut on February 22 in a lawsuit related to a traffic ticket.

This was announced by the CEO of DoNotPay, Joshua Browder, in a tweet: «Let’s make history. For the first time a robot will represent a citizen in a US court”, he said, indicating the date and time – February 22 at 1.30 PM – but not the place or name of the citizen who will have recourse to robotic legal assistance. to avoid the risk of preventive interventions.

But other cases will follow shortly thereafter, always in minor cases, where the presence of a defense lawyer is not mandatory, in what in any case presents itself as the start of a revolution. In fact, DoNotPay has created an artificial intelligence system in the legal field that has been gaining experience for a couple of years by processing the stories of endless lawsuits.

The defendant will show up with headphones connected to the chatbot – needless to do it on purpose based on Open-AI Gpt-3, the one used for ChatGpt’s conversational AI – which through the app downloaded on the smartphone will be able to hear questions and allegations of the prosecution, advising him on how to respond. All in real time.

«The law is a combination of code and language, it is therefore represents the use case perfect for artificial intelligence», said Browder, who aims to exploit AI to help the 80% of defendants who cannot access legal assistance in the United States.

