When it comes to keyboards, we’re a bit spoiled by the massive range of mechanical keyboards out there. Since there are so many mechanical keyboards that are clearly the premier class, why should you use a classic keyboard with membrane switches?

There are now some cheap mechanical keyboards, which are often not bad, but mostly come from small “noname” Asian manufacturers.

This is where the Roccat Magma Mini comes into play. You can get the Roccat Magma Mini for a very affordable €50, which is well below the price of even the cheapest mechanical keyboards from the major manufacturers.

Of course, you have to accept compromises at this price. So this is not a mechanical keyboard, but a classic keyboard with membranes.

But how bad is this? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to Roccat for providing the Magma Mini for this test.

The Roccat Magma Mini under test

The Roccat Magma Mini is, as the name suggests, a “mini” keyboard with a 60% layout. This measures 308 x 36.6 x 132.2 mm and is therefore quite small, but the frame of the keyboard is not absolutely tiny either.

Especially in the lower area, the case protrudes by about two thumbs. Of course, Roccat uses plastic for the case. We have here the quite classic keyboard plastic.

The case doesn’t feel overly massive, but it’s okay.

I find the design chic. The keyboard relies on the “floating” key design and a white base plate. The white base plate is supposed to provide a nicer and more even RGB lighting.

Unfortunately, the keyboard cable is permanently integrated and is a fairly classic plastic cable.

On the ergonomic side, we have foldable feet to adjust the angle of the keyboard. There is no separate palm rest!

60% form factor not for everyone

One of the most important features of the Roccat Magma Mini is the form factor. We have a 60% keyboard in front of us here.

60%? This means the keyboard is missing the number pad, F-keys, arrow keys, delete, etc. Strictly speaking, these keys are of course available, but are double-assigned to other keys.

So we have the bare minimum of physical buttons here. This is clearly a disadvantage in everyday life and also in some games.

However, this form factor is very popular with some shooters. This allows you to move the mouse closer to the center as the keyboard is narrower, allowing for better mouse arm placement.

Therefore, the 60% form factor is becoming increasingly popular, especially among pro gamers.

Layout

Apart from the 60% form factor, the Roccat Magma Mini relies on a very classic German QWERTZ layout with a large Enter key, etc.

The key spacing and size is also “normal”. Apart from the 60% form factor, there are no abnormalities here.

The buttons

The Roccat Magma Mini does not rely on mechanical buttons, but on a classic “membrane” structure. Membrane keyboards have been somewhat discredited as “cheap” or second choice compared to mechanical keys. This is certainly right, there are many bad keyboards with membrane buttons.

However, I have to protect the Roccat Magma Mini directly, this is clearly the best keyboard with membrane buttons that I have had in my fingers so far!

The keys have a fairly clear and relatively precise pressure point. Like most membrane keyboards, the Magma Mini also has a fairly high pressure resistance at the beginning, which then drops towards the end of the stroke. However, this effect is more than average here.

Therefore, the keyboard feels much more valuable than run-of-the-mill membrane keyboards. The attack is also okay, but is somewhat more dampened. A mechanical keyboard tends to feel firmer and “more massive” when typing.

The buttons of the Roccat Magma Mini are by no means bad! This already represents the best that can be found in a membrane keyboard.

The typing feel in practice, quieter and more subdued

I like the typing feel on the Roccat Magma Mini! I felt very much at home on this one very quickly! Even this entire article was written on the keyboard.

I really like the feeling of typing! Better than on one or the other mechanical keyboard. I had no problem hitting my normal typing pace.

But the biggest difference to my regular mechanical keyboard is the acoustics. The Magma Mini is quiet! This is significantly quieter than even the quietest mechanical keyboard I know.

On the other hand, the attack is also somewhat dampened. This doesn’t have to be a disadvantage, but can make typing a bit more relaxed and looks a bit “spongy”.

So it’s all a for and again. But it’s not as if the Roccat Magma Mini is inferior to every mechanical keyboard. For example, it is not only quieter, but also “waterproof”.

The 60% form factor is always a bit difficult for me. I see the benefits, but the lack of the F-keys and arrow keys bothers me.

RGB lighting

Of course, the Roccat Magma Mini also has RGB lighting. However, we do not have one RGB LED per key here, but only 5 zones.

In practice, however, the lighting looks really great because of this bright backplate.

Conclusion

The conclusion to the Roccat Magma Mini is not easy. The keyboard isn’t bad at all! It is clearly the best keyboard with membrane keys that I have had in my hands so far.

So the typing feel on this one is really good. Not as good as on an expensive mechanical keyboard, but better than some inferior mechanical ones. It is very easy to type on with a decent level of precision, even if the stroke is much more dampened than with a mechanical one.

In return, the Roccat Magma Mini is also significantly quieter! I also really like the RGB lighting.

We can only argue about the 60% form factor. This is currently very popular, but in practice I would not like to do without the arrow keys and F keys.

But if the 60% format is okay for you and you are looking for a keyboard from a major manufacturer, which may even be particularly quiet, then this is not a bad choice! It’s the best membrane keyboard I’ve ever had.