The ROG Ally handheld game console weighing only 608g is officially released, let’s play it easily

ASUS ROG previously chose April Fool’s Day on April 1st to preview its first handheld game console ROG Ally, but it was almost regarded as an April Fool’s Day joke. But don’t worry, Ally is real, not only did ASUS give us the chance to actually play with it, but it’s already pre-ordered.

The basic configuration of Ally (pronounced “A”) is quite similar to Switch, Steam Deck and even Logitech’s G Cloud, with the screen in the middle and grips on both sides. The configuration of the buttons follows the layout of the Xbox phone, with two joysticks on the upper left and lower right, a cross key on the lower left, and ABXY four buttons on the upper right. On the top is a set of shoulder keys and a set of trigger keys, the switch with fingerprint recognition is also here, and at the bottom are two custom keys for the middle finger.

Ally emphasizes the “hands-on-hands-to-fingers control experience”. Whether it is the overall design, the arc-shaped handle, or the non-slip surface material, the overall grip is similar to that of G Cloud. Especially the micro-pattern on the bottom handle should be able to play a good anti-slip effect for friends with sweaty hands. Although it is said that it is a “PC-level” internal specification, with the design of 0.1mm ultra-thin heat dissipation fins, hollowed-out top cover and ultra-lightweight aluminum battery holder, the weight of Ally is only 608g. Surprisingly light.

The most important specification of Ally is that it is equipped with a customized version of the Ryzen Z1 series APU, which uses a 4nm process, Zen 4 architecture and RDNA 3 internal display. Asus said that although they have wanted to make such a product for a long time, it was not until this generation of Ryzen products that they met their ideal needs in terms of speed and heat. Even so, Ally relied on ROG’s cooling experience in vertical models on Mothership and Flow Z13 to design a complete cooling solution. In addition to the powerful processor, Ally also uses PCIe Gen 4 SSD, LPDDR5-6400 memory, and has a UHS-II microSD card with a maximum transfer rate of 312 MB/s to speed up the loading of games from the microSD card. time.

In terms of networking, Ally is equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, but does not have a built-in mobile network. Since Ally is mainly designed for local games, the demand for mobile networks is not as urgent as that of G Cloud, which focuses on cloud games. However, even if it is a stand-alone game, many modern games require a network connection to play. . Ally’s choice not to be equipped with a mobile network may limit the occasions that Ally can use, or use the mobile phone to share the network with Ally through a hotspot.

Ally’s front screen is a 7-inch 1080p panel with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a brightness of 500nits, and covers 100% of the SRGB color gamut. Its front glass is Gorilla Glass Victus, and it is coated with DXC, which can increase the light transmittance from 96% to 99%. On the front, Ally also has a pair of stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos technology, and on the top there is a connection port for connecting the ROG XG Mobile external graphics card, so that ROG Ally can provide a better gaming experience in the desktop environment.

In terms of software, Ally directly uses Windows 11 as the underlying operating system, so in terms of operation and game support, problems should be minimal. On top of Windows 11, ASUS has designed a software called “Armor Crate SE”, which provides an interface that is more convenient to control with the handle to start the game. Here you can also adjust button configuration, vibration feedback, joystick sensitivity, Aura Sync lighting and other settings.

Finally, Ally also has its own exclusive protective case accessories, and you can also purchase Raikiri Pro handles, or ROG Gaming Charger Dock and other accessories. In addition to providing Ally PD 3.0 fast charging, the latter also has an HDMI 2.0 output, which can connect the screen to the screen externally, and there is an additional USB port to connect other devices.

The price of RLG Ally has yet to be announced by ASUS, but it is known that it will send Xbox Game Pass for 3 months as a gift.